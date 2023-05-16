Now You Know: Hurricane help still available

Will Watts

Correspondent

Did your home sustain damage from Hurricane Ian? If so, you may qualify for an insurance deductible grant to help with repairs and/or an interest-free, deferred loan to replace your roof. The home must be your primary residence in Collier County, the City of Naples, Everglades or Marco Island.

Qualified and approved applicants could receive up to $20,000 toward the home’s insurance deductible and up to a $50,000 loan for a roof replacement.

Eligibility varies per program but is based on income qualifications first. Funding is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to CollierCountyHousing.com for more information.

Women’s Foundation raises $135,000

The Women’s Foundation of Collier County raised $135,000 at the sold-out Sea Salt charity luncheon for its Women Lifting Women campaign, which supports homeless senior women rehousing and case management.

Over 100 women attended the luncheon hosted by Women Lifting Women (WLW) Honorary Chair Elizabeth Star and WLW Leadership Cabinet Member Ingrid Aielli at Sea Salt Restaurant on Third Street South in Naples.

Experts on the issues of senior homelessness who spoke at the event included Dr. Jaclynn Faffer, President/CEO of Baker Senior Center Naples, Steve Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew's House, and Mitch Watson, Coordinated Services Director of the Hunger & Homeless Coalition of Collier County.

The event's success enabled the Foundation to reach its first benchmark goal of $1,089,500 and jump-start progress to the second benchmark. The WLW Campaign Fund has granted over $180,000 to several local organizations for programs supporting homeless senior women rehousing, case management, and young women mentorship, empowerment, and career pathways.

“We are thrilled with the success of the event and greatly appreciate the generosity of the attendees in helping us exceed our goal,” said Elizabeth Star. “Together, we can provide a safety net for women and girls in Collier County.”

Invest in the Women Lifting Women campaign benefitting senior and young women and learn more about the Women's Foundation of Collier County at wfcollier.org.

EDGE names Angela Fronto interior design expeditor

EDGE has appointmented Angela Fronto, J.D. to the position of interior design expeditor and project coordinator for the 3,400 square-foot interior design showroom, which opened in February at 2359 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Ste. 402 in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.

In this position, Fronto is responsible for designing and implementing an ideal visitor experience, including guest management, representing the company to the public, assisting the interior design team and project coordinators with expediting, collecting information and overseeing office-and company-related requirements such as the coordination of meetings, new vendor setup and various insurance-related assignments.

“Angela is instrumental in guaranteeing guests have a positive, comfortable first experience at EDGE,” said EDGE Vice President of Operations Danielle Gunther. “Since first impressions happen very quickly and have a tendency to reinforce themselves, her role in welcoming visitors is vitally important to building successful business relationships between EDGE and its clients.”

Rookery Bay kayak and boat tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the waters of Rookery Bay Reserve.

With the group’s kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees!

Boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour.

Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.