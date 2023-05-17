Now You Know: Berm project begins May 30 on Marco, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

As previously reported, following Hurricane Ian, the county approved an emergency berm project to restore the beaches and protect residents and buildings from storm surge.

Collier County contractors will begin the emergency beach berm project on the island, starting at 7 a.m., May 30, according to a press release from the city.

Approximately 37,000 tons of sand will be added to the beach from Cape Marco (930 Cape Marco Drive) north to Eagles Nest (410 South Collier Blvd.), the city says. The project is expected to last two weeks.

There will be 20-30 dump trucks lining South Collier Blvd. each morning of the project, between 6 and 8 a.m. Trucks will be entering South Beach through Cape Marco throughout the day reducing traffic along South Collier Blvd. to one lane, officials advise.

The Marco Island Police Department and the contractor’s flagmen will help direct traffic and ensure pedestrians can cross the street safely. The county’s parking lot at Swallow Ave. and the pedestrian beach boardwalk will not be impacted.

You are reminded to drive, walk, and bicycle with caution and be aware of heavy truck traffic in the area. The county will have sea turtle monitors on the beach each morning providing a report to the contractors. The monitoring team will rope off any sea turtle nests and report those locations to the contractors who will avoid working in those areas.

MIFA donation

Karen Swanker, MIFA president, recently outlined for is “why supporting the arts is so important for our children.”

MIFA, or the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts, has been a non-profit all volunteer organization since 2003.

“When you’re buying creative pieces at the Left Bank Art Fest held at The Esplanade on Marco Island – do you ever think about what the proceeds support? The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) has sponsored this event for over 15 years,” she writes.

MIFA’s mission is to promote the literary, visual and performing arts on Marco Island. No small task. But, MIFA’s board members have always known the importance of not only promoting and supporting local artists but funding programs that nurture and teach young upcoming artists.

Over the years, MIFA has given many grants to children’s programs and many more scholarships to local students who are continuing their studies through higher education in music, dance, literature and/or theatre.

This season, with proceeds from The Left Bank Art Fest at The Esplanade, MIFA was able to fulfill a grant request for the Marco Island Center for the Arts to fund their Children’s Summer Arts Workshop program.

This summer, the workshop will include the performing arts. The grant will enable local children to attend the workshop free of charge. The workshop will include every step of the theatre-making process from scenery and props to staging. Presenting - “A Year with Frog and Toad” – based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books is part vaudeville, part make-believe. Participants will mount a full production to be performed at the ACT Center Theater in Town Center.

Visit the Marco Island Center for the Arts website for more at marcoislandart.org.

Mark your calendars! Pure Florida offers fireworks cruise

Pure Florida recently announced the fireworks cruise launching from historic Tin City aboard M/V Double Sunshine on the Fourth of July.

Guests receive an individual packaged dinner sandwich or salad. The cruise is 2.5 to 3 hours, depending on the length of the fireworks show. Guests will experience scenic views on the water, sun set over the Gulf and the fireworks show from the water.

Cost is $145 per person plus tax. Departure is at 7:15 p.m. from historic Tin City located at 1200 5th Ave S., Naples.

Private Charters are also available for a Fourth of July Fireworks experience. Pure Florida has multiple vessels available; M/V Edison Explorer (45 guests), M/V Sea Flight (26 guests), M/V Naples Explorer (24 guests) and M/V Sea Flight II & III (6 guests).

Guests can customize their experience by bringing catering and a cooler with their preferred beverages. All Private Charter bookings must be made by calling 239-263-4949.

Booking link: https://bit.ly/3Bd9CQa

Website event link: https://bit.ly/3nJJlWi

City Naples fireworks page: https://bit.ly/41jVK16

The Pigeon comes to Southwest Florida

A Mo Willems exhibit makes its debut on May 27, at the Children’s Museum of Naples (CMON). Co-organized by Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the exhibit is inspired by the art and characters of the beloved children’s book author and illustrator, Mo Willems.

Many familiar characters will be featured, including best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny and The Pigeon, the wily city bird best known for his antics in “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!”

Activities will give visitors the opportunity to make art that is inspired by Mo Willems and to learn about the rich social and emotional lives of the author’s characters. The exhibit will also feature prints of illustrations, including sketches and other preliminary materials, by Mo Willems.

The Pigeon Comes to Naples! will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Naples through September 3.

The Children’s Museum of Naples is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday. General admission is $20, $15 for area residents; free for members. For more information, call 239-514-0084 or visit the museum website cmon.org.