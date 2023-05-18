3 To Know: Schools to start later for Florida middle, high schoolers, more

Marco Eagle

1. Sandy Wildfire nears 50% containment as size reaches almost 20,000 acres, officials say

About two weeks after a brush fire began in Collier County and has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, officials say it’s about 50% contained.

Erika Hoopes, spokesperson at the Big Cypress National Preserve, said the wildfire at the national park as of Sunday night stretched just over 19,800 acres.

Hoopes said that the fire, which began May 1, hasn’t impacted any homes, and added that evacuation plans were downgraded to Phase One of their plan, meaning nearby residents are made aware of the fire impacts.

MORENow You Know: Berm project begins May 30 on Marco, more

AND3 To Do: Hurricane Ian exhibit, Community day at Artis and a HoJo murder mystery

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Brew Fest in Cape Coral, Play Festival continues, more

Hoopes said trails and roadways remain closed west of 11 Mile Road; north of U.S. 41; east of Monument Trail; and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog.

The Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to Interstate 75 (mile marker 63) remains closed, including all campsites.

Over the weekend, officials closed portions of U.S. 41 intermittently as smoke affected visibility.

Hoopes said officials hope to contain the flames and warned motorists in the event of smoke on the roads. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Naples is 6th best place to live, according to U.S. News & World Report. Sarasota is 5th.

Naples has bumped up to the sixth best place to live based on value, desirability, job market and quality of life, according to new rankings by U.S. News & World Report released Tuesday.

Sarasota was one spot better at fifth place, according to the data.

Naples rose five spots from No. 12 last year because of its high desirability score.

Fort Myers ranks 91, a move up from the 100 spot in the 2022-23 list.

U.S. News & World Report ranks 150 metropolitan areas for the best places to live each year based on a variety of data.

Green Bay, Wisconsin is in the top spot, followed by Huntsville, Alabama. Raleigh/ Durham, North Carolina came in third, Boulder, Colorado is fourth.

After Sarasota and Naples at fifth and sixth respectively, the No. 7 spot goes to Portland, Maine, and Charlotte, North Carolina is eighth. Colorado Springs is ninth and Fayetteville, Arkansas rounds out the top 10. – Liz Freeman/Staff

3. Schools to start later for Florida middle, high schoolers

Parents tired of trying to get their kids out of bed in time for school in the mornings now have something to look forward to: later start times for middle and high schools.

But don't get excited too soon.

Schools have until the 2026 school year to implement the new law. For school districts, it means they have up to three years to figure out bus schedules based on the new school hours.

MORERestoration project nears completion as nesting season begins

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Ale yes! New Miller’s lives up to the standard

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

The new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis prevents middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools will be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m.

The start times will be required to take effect by the 2026-2027 school year, giving school districts three years to develop plans.

Supporters of the bill have pointed to studies that say later start times would benefit high-school students.

“What we’re doing now (with earlier start times) is not what’s best for our kids, for the adolescents especially,” Senate bill sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills.

Existing start times are too early, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Middle and high schools should start at 8:30 a.m. or later to give students the opportunity to get the sleep they need.