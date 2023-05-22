3 To Know: Free e-filing system moves ahead, more

Marco Eagle

1. Free e-filing system moves ahead

Most taxpayers are interested in filing their taxes directly to the IRS for free, a new report says, and that option will be tested next year.

The IRS has spent the past nine months studying whether U.S. taxpayers want to see a free, e-filing system run by the government – and is now preparing to launch a pilot program.

The prospect of a free, government-run, online tax filing system has been debated for a long time. Supporters argue that the option would make tax return services more equitable and accessible for taxpayers nationwide. But there’s also been pushback from some big tax-prep companies.

Now, the IRS plans to launch a pilot program for the 2024 filing season to test a “direct file” system and help the federal government decide whether to move forward with potentially implementing it in the future, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel and the Treasury’s Chief Implementation Officer Laurel Blatchford said.

There are still few details available about the pilot as the agency determines the basic structure, but Werfel said that members of the public will have the option to participate. – Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Fatima Hussein/Associated Press

2. Teacher accused of sending sensitive material pleads not guilty

A Cape Coral teacher accused of sending X-rated photos to a student claims his innocence.

Joseph Michael Reynolds, 30, pleaded not guilty on Monday before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle. He worked as a teacher at Diplomat Middle School, in Cape Coral.

On March 19, he was charged with soliciting a minor, child pornography possession and lewd and lascivious molestation, court records indicate. Then, on April 7, two charges were added — penalties relating to reporting of child abuse, abandonment or neglect and possession, control or viewing of child pornography.

Prosecutors on Wednesday believed there is insufficient evidence for the latter of the charges and dropped the charge related to the reporting of child abuse, court records indicate.

Reynolds was arrested for alleged transmission of material harmful to a minor after a Special Victim’s Unit investigation found that he sent a picture of his privates to a student.

The school district notified the parents of the arrest. Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the Lee County School District, said on Tuesday that Reynolds remains suspended without pay pending school board action.

Court records indicate he was released from the Lee County Jail on April 26 on a $120,000 bond. He’s next due in court this week for a motions hearing, followed by June 14 case management conference. Records indicate both are scheduled before Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Home Depot sees sales decrease

After years of explosive growth during the pandemic, Home Depot’s revenue during the first quarter fell short of expectations and the company cut its profit and sales outlook for the year, sending shares lower at the opening bell.

Home Depot on Tuesday projected its first decline in annual revenue since 2009 in the aftermath of the bursting of the housing bubble and financial crisis.

It was a rough start to a busy week of retail earnings, and the numbers from the nation’s biggest home improvement chain dragged down retails stocks as well as the Dow. Shares in rival Lowe’s fell harder than Home Depot.

For the three months ended April 30, revenue dropped to $37.26 billion from last year’s $38.91 billion, and it was short of the $38.45 billion projected by analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, dropped 4.5%, and it dropped 4.6% for stores in the U.S.

“After a three-year period of unprecedented growth for our sector, during which we grew sales by over $47billion, we expected that fiscal 2023 would be a year of moderation for the home improvement market,” said CEO Ted Decker.

Decker said weak sales were mostly due to lumber deflation, particularly in its Western division, which had to contend with extreme weather in California. But the Atlanta company cut its expectations for the year as a shift in spending becomes more clear with the economy slowing and costs rising for builders and homeowners. – Michelle Chapman/Associated Press