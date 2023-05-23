Now You Know: Rotary reimburses officer, Safe Boating week

Will Watts

KOPS is an acronym for Kindness On Patrol Service. Under the KOPS program, Marco Police Officers, Community Service Officers, Reserve Officers and Auxiliary are reimbursed when they personally pay for something to meet an immediate need.

The program is funded through the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise. Officer Jonathan Gray of the Marco Island Police Department was reimbursed for funds he spent to help a stranded motorist. The club presented a check in its recent breakfast meeting. The funds came from the organization’s KOPS program.

According to a press release, Officer Gray bought a ride home for a person with auto damage.

“In this line of work, it is not unusual for officer to pay for his or her own pocket to help someone in need,” said Gray. “It could be a meal, shoes or just about anything. I have been a police officer for years and this is the first time I have ever been reimbursed.”

The KOPS program is complimentary to Chief Frazzano’s “Better Together” program and her efforts to make Marco Island Police a more integral part of the community.

“It is an honor to support our police officers,” said William Morris on behalf of Rotary. “Officer Gray is a stellar example of the concern our police have for our community.”

For more information about the Sunrise Rotary and its activities, visit marcosunriserotary.com.

Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrates National Safe Boating Week

Where are the safe waterways and where are waterways still dangerous after Hurricane Ian? Are you Interested in safe boating classes? Are you interested in obtaining your vessels safety sticker?

Auxiliarists with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 96 at Wiggins Pass have announced multiple opportunities to meet with boaters and promote safe boating during National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26.

“Our auxiliarists will be out in the field each day of Safe Boating Week educating and showcasing our Flotilla’s disciplines, including safe boating classes, vessel examinations, boating patrols, air patrols, and visits to our marina partners,” according to Flotilla 96 Commander Michael DiPierro. “We eagerly anticipate continuing to talk with boaters about Ian’s effects on our area waterways.

Flotilla 96’s agenda includes Vessel Safety Checks on Saturday May 20 at the Cocohatchee Marina boat ramp next to the Flotilla 96 building at 13531 Vanderbilt Road (Wiggins Pass & Vanderbilt). The Flotilla Building will be open for boaters and visitors to tour during the vessel exams.

The Wiggins Pass Flotilla is one of the only U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary groups in SWFL with its own dedicated headquarters building. The building is also used for boating safety classes, communications with boaters on the water and the U. S. Coast Guard station in Fort Myers. The building also is utilized for auxiliary training and monthly meetings.

For more information on Flotilla 96, email info@flotilla96.org or call 239-594-8009.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services to host Friday Foster Friendzy

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will host Friday Foster Friendzy from noon to 3 p.m., Friday, May 26, at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, to identify foster families who will care for animals not yet ready for adoption.

Join Animal Services for a fun day of matchmaking shelter pets with a perfect foster. Foster families are essential to care for kittens or puppies who are too young for adoption or for nursing mothers and their little ones. Other animals needing foster care may be recovering from an injury. Any needed medical care is provided free of charge by Animal Services.

Visit leegov.com/animalservices/adopt/adoption-application to complete your foster (adoption) application ahead of the event. A foster counselor will see what kind of pet may fit best in your home. At the event, prospective fosters will meet a few ideal candidates. Anyone who finds a match will be able to take the foster home.

Questions can be emailed to AAcevedo2@leegov.com. Anyone who is unable to attend the event but still wishes to foster a pet is invited to visit leelostpets.com and complete the application. Animal Services will contact you after the application is processed.

For more information call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS) or visit the shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Find Lee County Domestic Animal Services’ social media sites on Facebook or Instagram @leeanimalservices.