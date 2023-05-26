Now You Know: Eco-friendly clothing company helps area artists

Will Watts

A Southwest Florida clothing company is an online boutique with a creative twist that combines art and apparel.

Naples resident Denise Wauters founded Everglades Threads in 2021 “to support local artists and showcase their one-of-kind pieces on wearable, eco-friendly products.” Her own Florida-themed artwork kicked off the company’s Artful Apparel Collection.

The collection includes pieces from artists like Hannah Ineson and Tara O’Neill, which can be found on the online store at EvergladesThreads.com. “Designs vary from paintings of local musicians and vibrant Florida oranges to serene watercolor landscapes,” Wauters said.

“Starting Everglades Threads was a passion project for me. I have watched my artist friends and clients struggle to get their incredible artwork noticed. With low budgets and heavy schedules, figuring it out on their own is often fruitless.”

Each of the company’s collections has a unique purpose: From supporting local artists, to conservation efforts, to simple designs meant to bring a smile to your face.

To browse and shop, visit EvergladesThreads.com.

Open spot on audit advisory committee

The city of Marco Island is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the audit advisory committee. The term that will expire June 1, 2027.

“Established by City Council in 2020, the committee serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council to select the city’s external auditor, and in the evaluation of financial statements, audit results, corrective action plans, and internal accounting controls,” read a press release from the city.

Meetings are held four to six times a year. Appointed individuals will be expected to attend meetings, contribute to group discussions, conduct research, and prepare reports, as necessary.

To qualify to serve, individuals must be residents of Marco Island and registered voters. Interested individuals should complete the application online, which is located under the “How Do I” tab on the City’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Anyone wishing to submit a paper application may do so at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. To be considered for appointment, applications must be received by June 2. The appointment will be made at the June 19, City Council meeting.

Detlef Rethage joins Rotary

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently announced the Induction of its newest member, Detlef Rethage.

Rethage was born in Germany and learned an early life lesson in living frugally, which he continues to this day. Rethage achieved his MBA in Engineering with a goal to work abroad, which he soon did in Italy. His favorite memory of Italy is the food!

In 1998 Rethage came to the U.S. as an expat with Creanova, a German Chemical Company, and decided to stay because he liked the people here.

Rethage served as president of Nitto Avecia.

Rethage and his wife Alicia are semi-retired since 2018 with quality of life goals including healthy living, an addiction for travel and a passion for helping others with career and college decisions.

Rethage is also a committee member at the International Men’s Club of Americas, Naples chapter.