Start of challenged rental ordinance delayed by Marco City Council

Marco Island City Council voted 5-2 this week to postpone the start of the highly controversial vacation rental ordinance from June 30, 2023, to Jan. 8, 2024. This came after a heated debate between council members and some outrage among supporters of the referendum.

City Attorney, Alan Gabriel, recommended delaying the start of the ordinance by six months to give the city time to deal with the four lawsuits against Marco Island that claim the new rules are illegal.

The ordinance requires single family home rental properties used for less than 30 days at a time to be registered with the city and conform to a series of stringent regulations. It began last year when Take Back Marco got enough signatures on a petition to get the ordinance put on the Aug. 23 ballot. Voters then approved the ordinance, 56.9 to 43.1 percent, prompting City Council members to adopt it, while admitting they knew it was ripe for lawsuits.

“We have four pending lawsuits against the city right now,” Gabriel began. “Part of those cases asked for injunctions to stop the ordinance from going forward until the litigation can go forward. If the city would consider delaying the start date, in exchange for that the plaintiffs would hit pause to allow the City Council to have time to see how they want to proceed with the ordinance. This is before you because as of June 30 the ordinance becomes enforceable and it is important that some action is taken before that date.”

Councilman Richard Blonna voted against the delay.

“I am really disappointed with the resolution,” he stressed. “I would love to hear what the citizens would like to say before I make a decision on it. I think people want this ordinance enacted, and they don’t want to wait six months. We should be defending the ordinance that the taxpayers passed. I think we should continue to make people register so we can continue to get the money so we don’t run into debt. If this is delayed six months, we are not going to be getting the money, and we will run into debt. I would like to see people with short-term rentals continue to register and pay their fees. To vote on it without allowing the citizens to see it and vote on it and give us feedback is irresponsible.”

Councilman Erik Brechnitz read a city rule that requires that the public know about a vote six days before a meeting and that it be put on the agenda. This item was not on this week’s council agenda. He called for the item to be reintroduced at the next meeting on June 5.

“I don’t want to make any decision because we have an obligation to let the community know before we take a vote,” Brechnitz said.

Other council members disagreed. The council had a Shade meeting last week that must be kept private. So, the public can’t know the details of the lawsuit information they discussed.

“The public does not know the details of the cases that we know,” said Councilwoman Becky Irwin. “I do not want to open a case of worms with everyone telling us what they think about the ordinance again, because we already know what everyone thinks about the ordinance. The public has had plenty of time to weigh in.”

Irwin said her biggest concern now is the cost of these lawsuits.

“I am not in favor of spending another penny of taxpayer money on this,” Irwin stressed. “We can wait, and not bleed money while we discuss it. There are already over 20 homeowners that plan to file Burt Harris Act lawsuits against the city. They are super-duper expensive, and it could possibly bankrupt the city. This is not a political issue. We are the leaders, and we are here to protect our city and our citizens, our taxpayers, so I recommend we do this resolution so we can take the time to craft an ordinance that is legally sufficient and make an ordinance that really works for everyone.”

City officials say they have already spent $325,000 on the ordinance. So far 13 owners of vacation rentals have registered and 188 have started the process. But Councilman Jared Grifoni said it is much more costly than the figures on the books.

“The $325,000 is just part of it. There are hundreds of thousands of dollars that have not yet been accounted for,” he said. “Whether we agree to delay it to June 5 or not, who is still going to register now? I think we really only have one course of action here.”

Greg Folley, council chairman, agreed.

“We need a delay in the process.” he said. “I do support a delay and I do support a second opinion.”

Folley and some other council members want to use the extra time to find a second attorney to look at the case. Alan Gabriel’s memo, last year, with 19 things that could be illegal in the ordinance, is part of the lawsuits. Council members agreed to discuss a second attorney at the next meeting but moved forward on the vote to delay the ordinance for six months. The delay passed 5-2 with Blonna and Rola voting against the plan.

Three people immediately came to the microphone to blast council members for that vote.

“Jan. 8 gives them (lawyers) more time to get their acts together,” said Marco resident Chris Hanson. “It is so obvious that is what they are going to do. I am really surprised – six months for them to work together, get their act together. I am amazed. It is too late now. Citizens didn’t get a chance. The timing was very interesting. It wasn’t on the agenda.”

Howard Reed said the delay means no money will be coming in from vacation rental owners signing up to register.

“By pushing this button and pausing this, nobody is going to sign up,” Reed said. “And then it will be postponed again. This has been gutted completely. This is never going to happen. If you tell me there is a chance to get out of it, then I am not going to pay, so you have just gutted it. We are going to spend the better part of a million dollars of taxpayer money between now and January. If you had just left it alone the money would have been coming in, and then we would get an opinion from a judge.”

“You obviously don’t care what the citizens have to say,” added Christine Dowell a longtime supporter of the ordinance. “We have worked hard for this, and what you have done is gutted the voice of the citizens of Marco.”

Council members say they had to do something with all the lawsuits being filed and rumors of more on the way. Lawsuits have been filed by David DiPietro of DiPietro Partners, who represents some Marco Island homeowners, the Florida Association of Realtors, Horizons Rentals, and most recently by Howard D. Reitz and Elizabeth L. Reitz, of Clausen Properties Rentals, Inc.

The lengthy lawsuits state that it’s an equal rights violation to only target vacation rentals with the stringent rules, that the noise ordinance is unreasonable when it calls for no noise to be heard within 50 feet during the day and 25 feet at night, that it requires annual fire inspections and exorbitant insurance policies, not required in homes rented for more than 30 days or for homeowners, and that it is unreasonable to mandate that the property owner or the designated person must be physically on the property within one hour of a notification.