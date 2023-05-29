3 To Know: Alfie Oakes sues Collier School Board, more

Naples Daily News

1. Alfie Oakes sues Collier School Board

Naples grocer Alfie Oakes is suing the Collier County School Board over its superintendent search, claiming they and their search firm violated Florida’s Sunshine Law.

“All I want is a fair process,” Oakes said. “I think it’s all pretty self explanatory.”

In his lawsuit, which was filed May 17 with the Collier County Circuit Court, Oakes claims that the school board violated the Sunshine Law by allowing search firm Hazard Young Atea Associates to select 10 candidates out of 45 applicants privately, without public notice, public comment or minutes.

On May 4, the Collier County School Board in a 3-2 voted selected Leslie Ricciardelli, who had been serving as interim superintendent, as the district’s superintendent.

Ricciardelli took over as interim superintendent in December after former superintendent Kamela Patton, who was set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, signed a mutual transition agreement with the school board. – Nikki Ross/Staff

2. Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores

Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Target declined to say which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts.

Target’s response to confrontations in its stores is taking place as state legislatures introduce a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.

3. Chamber CEO Dalby takes Texas job

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce is in the market for a new CEO. After serving as the chamber’s chief executive and president for more than seven years, Michael Dalby is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity outside Florida. His last day is May 31.

As head of the chamber, he’s served as a voice and advocate for the business community, not just in Naples, but all of Collier County. The organization has more than 1,200 active members, representing 50,000 employees.

In his new role, Dalby, 64, will continue to focus on economic development, which has been a big part of his mission here.

He’s accepted a post as assistant vice president of innovation, commercialization and economic development at the University of Texas in El Paso.

The job includes serving as director of the university’s Center for Innovation and Commerce, whose core objective is to “bring faculty and students from business and engineering together in a learning and research environment in order to discover, develop, and deploy innovations to the world of commerce,” according to its website. – Laura Layden/Staff