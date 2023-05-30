Tigertail/Sand Dollar restoration resumes

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island has approved resuming nighttime work on the Tigertail Lagoon/Sand Dollar Island restoration project, according to a press release from the city.

“This approval is based on parameters provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recognizing that the project permit allows 24 hour-a-day work, and by continuing nighttime operations the project will finish sooner,” read the release.

A sea turtle specialist will continue on-site supervision during the remainder of the project. The work area will be limited to 500 feet and vehicles will not traverse the beach at night are among the changes made.

The city reported on May 16 that the contractor working on the restoration project drove an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) over a marked “potential” sea turtle nest. The nesting area that was affected by the ATV had been cordoned off by the Collier County sea turtle monitoring team and identified as a potential nest.

The monitoring team had conducted hand digging to identify the presence of eggs and no eggs were seen, however, the area was cordoned off to alert the work crew of a potential nesting site.

“A damage assessment was done and the contractor developed an adaptive management plan for all future work,” according to the release.

There was a separate incident unrelated to this project in which a dead turtle washed ashore on May 16. The turtle monitors contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) whose initial assessment was that the turtle may have been struck by a boat. The FWC investigation into this incident is pending.

The release asserted that the “new expansion of the beach and the enhanced elevation of the sand, sea turtle hatchings are likely to be more successful during the 2023 season.”

Sea turtle nesting numbers are on the rise as compared to last year with a number of them already utilizing the newly created habitat. During the 2022 sea turtle nesting season, there were multiple sea turtle nests in the area, all of which were washed out due to the narrow beach and low elevation, resulting in zero successful hatches in this area.

“False crawls are also up this year with data showing an increase in false crawls throughout all of Collier County compared to last year. The bird habitat created at the north end of Sand Dollar Island has been well received by black skimmers with 300-400 pairs already utilizing this area.

“Wilson’s Plovers and Least Terns have already nested in this area.”

On May 24 and May 25, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and FWC will conduct crow predation management on Sand Dollar Island to protect the eggs and chicks of the least terns, black skimmers, and Wilson’s plovers.

Working with the DEP, the restoration project is expected to be completed by the end of May with demobilization to follow.