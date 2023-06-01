3 To Know: Interstate race, bicyclist and panther killed

Naples Daily News

1. Interstate race at more than 120 mph leads to arrest, impounded BMW of Naples 19-year-old

A Naples 19-year-old faces charges after racing his BMW on Interstate 75 north of Bonita Springs at more than 120 mph May 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alan Daniel Bustillo-Nunez was arrested, charged with three counts of reckless driving plus racing on a highway. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and his 2019 BMW 440I was impounded by the Florida Highway Patrol.

MORE3 To Do: Celebrating nature and waterfronts, more

ANDSWFLA To Do List: Concerts, comedy and more

ALSO‘This is a colossal waste of our time’: More noise about noise on Marco

Troopers were called to a traffic crash at 4:50 p.m., according to a release. Troopers said Bustillo-Nunez had been racing an unknown Ford Mustang north on I-75 at speeds estimated at more than 120 mph. He was determined to be at fault in the crash, which caused no injuries but damaged two other vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more information on Florida Highway Patrol's initiative to combat roadway takeovers, street racing and stunt driving, visit flhsmv.gov/StopRacing. – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff

2. Bicyclist, 46, killed in crash after crossing car's path, troopers say

A 46-year-old Naples man died after a car collided with him as he rode his bicycle.

The wreck happened around 9:15 p.m., Monday, along Airport Pulling Road, near Poinsettia Avenue, in East Naples, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The car, driven by a 20-year-old Naples man, was traveling north on Airport-Pulling Road, approaching Poinsettia Avenue as the bicyclist attempted to cross the Airport-Pulling Road northbound lanes, ahead of the approaching car.

The front of the car collided with the bicyclist, who died on scene.

At least 31 people have died in Collier County crashes, Florida Highway Patrol data indicates. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

MOREClass of 2023: Marco Island Academy graduates 60 seniors

AND‘Heroes who never came home’: Marco Island pays tribute to fallen military on Memorial Day

ALSOTigertail/Sand Dollar restoration resumes

3. Young Florida panther killed in rural Collier County

More bad news for the Florida panther: A young cat was found dead in rural Collier County on May 26.

The 4-year-old male had no collar. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission suspect a vehicle hit and killed him.

His body was found on Oil Well Road, south of Ave Maria and the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, in an area considered prime panther habitat and facing increasing development pressure.

Though collisions are usually the primary cause of Florida panther mortality, this year, far fewer have been killed that way: four to date.

The last dead panther listed on the agency’s Panther Pulse page, which tracks their deaths and predation on domestic animals, was killed February 26 on Josie Billie Highway in Hendry County. In comparison, 17 had died by the end of May last year, 16 in 2021 and 15 in 2020. – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff