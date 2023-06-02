Now You Know: Berm project update; ‘State of the Everglades,’ more

Will Watts

Correspondent

Collier County contractors will begin the emergency beach berm project on Marco Island at 7 a.m., June 5, according to the city. As we recently reported, the original start date was May 30.

Following Hurricane Ian, Collier County approved an emergency berm project to restore the beaches and protect residents and buildings from storm surge.

Approximately 37,000 tons of sand will be added to the beach from Cape Marco located at 930 Cape Marco Drive, north to Eagles Nest located at 410 South Collier Blvd. The project is expected to last two weeks.

MORENow You Know: Eco-friendly clothing company helps area artists

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Touché! Lots of clever things about Marco’s 2Shea’s

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

There will be 20-30 dump trucks lining South Collier Blvd. each morning of the project between 6 and 8 a.m. Trucks will be entering South Beach through Cape Marco throughout the day reducing traffic along South Collier Blvd. to one lane.

Marco Island Police Department and the contractor’s flagmen will help direct traffic and ensure pedestrians can cross the street safely. The county’s parking lot at Swallow Ave. and the pedestrian beach boardwalk will not be impacted.

Drive, walk, and bicycle with caution and be aware of heavy truck traffic in the area.

Audubon Florida releases ‘State of the Everglades’ report

The Spring 2023 edition of the State of the Everglades Report is now available. Published by Audubon Florida each spring and fall, the report details the organization’s activity in the River of Grass, including key policy updates, data from researchers at the Everglades Science Center in Tavernier, and more.

Top stories in this issue include a look back on January's visit from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, findings from Audubon researchers at the Everglades Coalition conference, and updates on state policy and budget decisions impacting the Everglades conservation and restoration.

The report also includes the State of the Slough, a comprehensive look at the health of Taylor Slough and Florida Bay, located at the southern end of Everglades National Park.

Audubon researchers track everything from fish species and aquatic vegetation to water levels and salinity throughout the year. This year’s data shows that June 2022 had record-high water levels, which were exacerbated by Hurricane Ian's rain and storm surges. The water level rose to nearly twice the optimum depth for Roseate Spoonbills to feed their young. Although the water level did decrease for a short period in February, researchers say it was likely not long enough for nesting spoonbills to successfully fledge chicks.

Learn more at fl.audubon.org.

MORE3 To Know: Interstate race, bicyclist and panther killed

AND3 To Do: Celebrating nature and waterfronts, more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Concerts, comedy and more

Fraud alert: Jury duty scam

Collier County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Crystal K. Kinzel, is warning residents about a new round of telephone scams that are emerging in Southwest Florida.

In the scam, the caller identifies themselves as a deputy with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and indicates there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest. While previous complaints centered around a failure to appear for court, the newest case focuses on a failure to report for jury duty. The scammers then request a payment to avoid executing the arrest warrant.

Additionally, the scammers are threatening victims with more jail time if they break a false “gag order” and discuss the incident with anyone.

“If you receive any suspicious calls asking for immediate money transfer such as this fraud scheme, immediately hang up the phone and report to our Inspector General hotline immediately,” said Crystal K. Kinzel, Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

While residents must legally respond to a jury summons, the Clerk of Courts does not issue arrest warrants for a failure to appear. Collier residents are urged to never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger, especially if the caller acts aggressively.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office offers assistance with suspicious encounters involving a request for money or personal information through its Call Before You “Pay” hotline – (239) 252-CALL (2255). The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday by a deputy in the Financial Crimes Bureau.

Rotary members Advance their leadership skills

Diane Opelt and Linda Sandlin of the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently attended the Rotary Leadership Institute at Keiser University in Naples.

District Leaders taught the various sessions ranging from district and global grants to ensuring local project success, international service to public image and membership.

As a new member of the Noontime Rotary Club, Opelt graduated from Rotary Leadership institute One. Opelt may be new but she has already taken on the role of district grant chair enhancing the role with her tech expertise.

Linda Sandlin, a veteran Rotarian, graduated from Rotary Leadership Institute Three and looks forward to taking specialized graduate courses in the near future.

If you are interested in more information on Rotary call 239-777-9200 or email linda@marcorealtysource.com.