Now You Know: Exhibit features artists from Tommie Barfield Elementary

Will Watts

Correspondent

The city of Marco Island recently announced a new art display at City Hall featuring young artists from Tommie Barfield Elementary.

The city will host a free open house from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, for the public to view the current art exhibit, “Oh The Art You Will See.”

‘Art @ City Hall’ celebrates local artists by displaying their work inside City Hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique beauty and the creativity of our local talent. Throughout the summer of 2023 the city is showcasing the artwork from students at Tommie Barfield Elementary School with assistance from the school’s leadership team including Alyssa Ledbetter, Molly Skudnig and Lane Beauvais.

The artists who contributed to the current exhibit include Ruby Sprigg, Jack Davison, Harper Radlovacki, Chase Pollara, Eva Riley, Regina Zaripova, Hadlie Heflin, Janae Hart, Medardo Ortiz, Hadley Portu, Roselyn Burke, Camila Cortazar, Emerson Portu, Sabrina Pascu, Charleen Kraemer, My Kim Tran, Emma Bonfitto, Savannah Stull, Zoe Joyce, Ariana Veltman, Valentina Ramirez, Scarlett Irigoyen, Vivian Tamayo, Komomo Meza, Masal Kasap, John Kelly, Lucy Pyle, Jane Skudnig, Kora Croscenco, Lilah Barhoum, Zach Bores, Rushana Zaripova, Emily Alva Funes, Kate Skudnig, Scarlett Irigoyen, James Kraemer, and Meghan Dolan.

For additional information about how to participate in ‘Art @ City Hall,’ contact Casey Lucius at clucius@cityofmarcoisland.com.

‘Lost and Found’ wins Florida Historical Society Book Award

The Marco Island Historical Society recently announce that “Lost and Found: The Adventures of Marco the Cat,” a children’s book authored by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell and illustrated by artist Kayleigh Castle, was recognized by the Florida Historical Society.

The book received the James J. Horgan Book Award, given each year to an outstanding book for young readers on a Florida history topic.

Winning books were announced at the 2023 Florida History Society Awards luncheon held on May 18 in Lakeland. The event was part of the Florida Historical Society Public History Forum and Florida State Genealogical Society Conference.

“Lost and Found: The Adventures of Marco the Cat” is dedicated by Bell to his young daughter Chloe Evelyn Bell and was written for children between the ages of three and eight years old. The whimsical telling of the story of Marco, the Key Marco Cat, and his friends, bird, wolf and deer, is complemented by the playful and colorful illustrations of artist Kayleigh Castle.

The book draws the reader into the village life of Marco Island’s ancient peoples and the story of the real Key Marco Cat artifact that was lost for centuries only to be found and reunited in a museum with other Calusa wood carvings — including a bird, wolf and deer.

“There are many articles, books, and exhibits about the Key Marco artifacts for adults but there really aren’t any for kids,” said Bell. “We wanted to make this amazing and important part of Marco Island’s history accessible to our youngest audiences as well. It’s never too early to get kids interested in and excited about history.”

Marco Island Woman’s Club Supports Avow Nurses

“The Marco Island Woman’s Club (MIWC) is committed to improving our community by supporting various local non-profit organizations,” writes Maureen Chodaba.

Avow is a Collier County based healthcare organization dedicated to serving people of all ages by providing hospice care, non-hospice palliative care, and grief and loss support.

“Each year, National Nurse’s Week is celebrated in the first week of May to recognize the unwavering commitment of nurses across America,” she writes. “Avow celebrates National Nurse’s Week by honoring their very own hands of healing, the nurses who work at the Avow facility and those who extend their care throughout the community.”

This year, MIWC supported Avow with a $3,000 donation, sponsoring a breakfast for these tireless dedicated caregivers.

For more information, visit marcowomansclub.com.