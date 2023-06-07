Fourth lawsuit on rentals, how it differs from the rest

Andrea Stetson

The legal fight over vacation rentals on Marco Island just got more tangled with a fourth lawsuit against the city that was recently filed, but Ed Issler, who spearheaded the effort to get the ordinance passed, says no matter how many lawsuits are filed, the new rules will prevail.

The newest lawsuit takes a different tactic. Paul Figg, an attorney with Berger Singerman, based in Fort Lauderdale, is representing Howard and Elizabeth Reitz who own a vacation rental on the island. He also represents Clausen Properties Rentals Inc.

“I think we are doing something a little bit different,” Figg began. “The others have thrown every possible claim at the court. We are more narrowly focused on what is wrong with the ordinance.”

His argument is that land development codes, don’t allow the city to change what is permitted on someone’s property as long as the property doesn’t change.

“The code only applies when you are changing the property,” Figg explained. “You can’t come in and say, ‘oh you have to add another bedroom to your house.’ ”

Figg also argues that government agencies are only allowed to adopt fines that are prescribed by general law and cannot levy fines that deviate from state rules.

The ordinance sparking these lawsuits requires single family home rental properties used for less than 30 days at a time to be registered with the city and conform to a series of stringent regulations. A political action committee, Take Back Marco, collected signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot in August where voters approved the rules. On Dec. 5, 2022, City Council officially passed the ordinance even though council members admitted they knew lawsuits would be filed. Lawsuits have also been filed by David DiPietro of DiPietro Partners, who represents some Marco Island homeowners, the Florida Association of Realtors and Horizons Rentals.

Supporters of the ordinance are confident it will withstand the legal battles.

“The city is going to win the lawsuits,” Issler stressed. “There is nothing in the lawsuits that is against the law.”

He pointed to similar lawsuits against rental ordinances in other areas of Florida that didn’t hold up in court. Issler also claims the lawsuits won’t cost the city a penny.

“When the city is victorious in these lawsuits the rental owners are going to have to pay because the ordinance says the owners are responsible for the rental registration program, and this is part of those costs so the vacation owners are going to have to pay for it in the long run,” he said.

These lawsuits aren’t a surprise. City Council expected this to happen.

“All of you know that I opposed it from the start because there were flaws,” said council chairman Erik Brechnitz during a Sept. 19 council meeting. “But 57 percent approved it. And I lost, so I will support the ordinance because that is what voters want me to do. As far as I am concerned it is still flawed, but I will support it. And we will leave it up to the courts and let the judge decide.”

Brechnitz recently defended his statement.

“Fort Lauderdale had their ordinance for years and never had any problem, but I suspected we would,” he said. “There were flaws, so common sense told me there would be.”

When asked why he didn’t vote against the ordinance and let the other side sue instead, Brechnitz replied, “The world is full of what ifs.”

City Councilwoman Becky Irwin said it would have been easier to fight legal battles if they had voted against the ordinance, but now that it is in place, her goal is to keep the costs down as much as possible. She is afraid that Burt Harris Act lawsuits, that allow the public to sue if the government takes away the use of someone’s property, could bankrupt the city.

“It’s public record that people have been writing to the City Council that they intend to file Burt Harris Act lawsuits if the city doesn’t fix the ordinance,” Irwin explained. “Just a couple of them would bankrupt the city, and there were 20 of them that have written to us saying they intend to do that.”

Howard and Elizabeth Reitz say they are suing, because the ordinance’s rules make it almost impossible to have a vacation rental and that isn’t right. They are like many other vacation rental owners who want a place to retire but need the income from the rental to afford the high price tag of living on Marco.

“We are not rich,” Howard Reitz began. “We would not be able to live on Marco Island, but for the fact that we can rent out the property when we are not there. We were looking at retiring here, and we wanted to get in before the prices got too high, and this is the only way we could swing it.”

“We just wanted to do what was right,” Elizabeth Reitz added. “We feel this is unfair.”

Figg stressed that the lawsuits are not about having a vacation rental registration; it is about all the rules that go with it.

“They are not unreasonable people,” Figg stressed. “They are not against registration. They don’t have an issue with that, but as a means of putting them out of business, they have an issue with, which is clearly what that ordinance is about. They (ordinance supporters) don’t care about the safety of those people. They just want the cost and compliance to be so high that they (rental owners) throw up their hands and sell their property.”

Howard Reitz said the controversy over the ordinance is already hurting business.

“It actually has a real effect,” he explained. “People leave reviews of the property, and when they are harassed by the police, they put that in the review. It is a real business issue and it is scary.”

The biggest issue in the ordinance seems to be the noise rules that state that no sound can be heard within 50 feet of the property during the day and 25 feet at night. That has prompted neighbors to call police when renters are splashing in a pool, talking on the lanai or singing happy birthday to a toddler.

“The proponents of the ordinance make it seem like there are loud parties on every corner, but if you look at the statistics it is not true,” Howard Reitz said. “The new standard will ban any kind of sound that is plainly audible 50 feet from the property line. Across the canal is 50 feet, and you can hear a whisper across the canal.”

“We had a gathering of our family at Christmas, and under the ordinance it would not be allowed,” Elizabeth Reitz said. “We had a relative graduate from West Point and we had a celebration and that would not be allowed anymore.”

That’s because the rules even apply to the homeowner if they are in the house that they sometimes rent.

For the first time Issler said he would be willing to compromise on the noise aspect of the ordinance.

“I wouldn’t even have a problem having the ordinance be effective only after 10 o’ clock at night,” he said on Thursday.

Reitz says the ordinance problems aren’t just about noise rules, it’s about targeting the rentals for a long list of regulations that other homeowners on the island don’t have.

“A large number of Marco Island citizens want the island to be treated like it is a gated community,” Howard Reitz said. “They do not like to see strangers living next to them. They believe short-term rentals are unlawful and that someday it will be brought to court and it will prevail. So, they decided to enact a short-term rental ordinance and in hopes of limiting short-term rentals. It is designed to make it very difficult for landlords to rent to vacation renters.”

But Issler says the ordinance is a compromise to help keep vacation rentals on Marco. He said they could have tried to totally get rid of them.

“Short-term rentals are not a residential use,” he stressed. “Short-term rentals are a business. Anybody that says short-term rentals are a residential use is just wrong. Every single-family zoned property on Marco Island has deed restrictions, and the deed restrictions limit the use to a single-family use. A short-term rental is in violation of the deed restrictions. The owners will all say ending short-term rentals was the plan in the first place, but if that was the case, we would force them to enforce the deed restrictions. The ordinance is designed so everybody can live in harmony.”

Issler says the vacation rental owners are the ones causing the problems by fighting the ordinance.

“This is a reaction to the fact that the owners are not willing to accept this ordinance as a compromise,” he stressed.

Rental owners say this is not true. They are fighting for their rights as homeowners and believe that every homeowner on the island should follow the same rules. The first three lawsuits include long lists of things they say are unlawful including the noise ordinance that is stricter than the one for non-vacation rentals, that it has high insurance fees, requires annual fire inspections, enacts high penalties, violates privacy rights, is in conflict with Florida law and more.

In May, Marco City Council voted to extend the implementation of the ordinance from June 30, 2023, to January 8, 2024. This will give them time to possibly consolidate the four lawsuits and to hire a second attorney to get another opinion. Issler thinks this delay will benefit the city.

“The city is going to get a second opinion and once they get that second opinion, they will answer the lawsuits and they will see that they have no basis in law,” Issler said. “Once that happens, I doubt very much whether this is going to go to litigation because the owners don’t have the money.”

Issler also threatened another way his side can win.

“Deed restrictions are something we would use as a fallback if we can’t get it from the city,” he said. “There is going to be a suit against the city only because the owners won’t accept this compromise. There will be a suit against the city to enforce the land development code.”

Doshie Grey, another ordinance supporter, blames the city for this escalating controversy. She said the ordinance came about because no one was taking care of problems that were being reported about vacation rentals.

“The city itself has dragged their feet on this since 2015 when they have been asked and asked to do something and they dragged their feet,” she said. “This was forced because of a lack of action.”