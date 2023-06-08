3 To Know: Tourism, Lake O releases and a big opening

Marco Eagle

1. Florida ramps up tourism push

Visit Florida staff members have crafted a tourism-marketing plan intended to combat increased competition from states that in the past few years imposed tougher COVID- 19 restrictions.

With restrictions now lifted nationally and eased internationally, and tourism dollars up in Florida’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the state tourism agency’s Marketing Council rolled out plans recently that, in part, would move up the start of winter and “families” advertising campaigns by a couple of months.

“We have moved these up to launch in October and March respectively, which we feel will position us to enter the travel discussion earlier in the decision process and maximize our traveler visitation,” Brett Laiken, Visit Florida’s vice president of marketing, said during a conference call.

The marketing efforts will continue to highlight beaches and theme parks, but also regional and outdoor activities.

Laiken said the agency focused on Florida’s recovery from COVID-19 last year, and “this year we really want to celebrate the record numbers in the face of increasing competition.”

The proposed state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will start July 1, includes $80 million for Visit Florida, a $30 million increase from the current fiscal year. Gov. Ron DeSantis still needs to sign off on the budget. – Jim Turner/News Service of Florida

2. Concern rises over algae from Lake O

Lake Okeechobee is more than a foot above its target level at this time of year, and heavy rains have fallen across much of the state in recent days.

The big question for the Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Sanibel area is: will we see heavy releases when there’s a toxin blue-green algae bloom on Okeechobee?

“I would be concerned if we get heavy releases, but it depends on the rainfall,” said Calusa Waterkeeper Emeritus John Cassani. “It’s up to Mother Nature pretty much.”

Researchers have already documented evidence of a blue-green algae bloom near the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River, and water advocates like Cassani fear Lake O water could help fuel that outbreak.

Hurricane season started Thursday, and a big storm early in the season could force the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct large releases from Okeechobee. – Chad Gillis/Staff

3. Chico’s adds star power to reopening

A celebrity helped reopen a downtown Naples business that has been closed since Hurricane Ian struck last fall.

British-born actress Jane Seymour on June 2 attended the ribbon-cutting at Chicos, White House Black Market and Soma on Fifth Avenue South for the rebuild more than eight months after Ian devastated Southwest Florida on Sept. 28.

Joining Seymour were Chico’s FAS CEO Molly Langenstein, Chief Digital Officer Jay Topper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick J. Guido, and Executive Vice President CHRO Kristin Gwinner.

Seymour on Instagram (@janeseymour) posted Saturday about her attending the Fifth Avenue stores’ reopening.

“Time to indulge in some retail therapy! Chico’s, White House Black Market, & Soma have officially reopened their doors at @5thavenuesouth!” she said.

The store reopened to the public Saturday, June 3.

Renovations to the Chico’s store include “a modern, coastal atmosphere with expansive windows and a generous open floor plan to enhance a relaxing shopping experience,” a company news release said. – Dave Osborn/Staff

