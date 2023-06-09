Now You Know: Celebrate ‘first’ in Everglades City, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

Every year about this time, my editor always gets the same email. It reads, “Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat 100 years ago when the county was established in 1923. And, it is the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.”

Indeed, it is. Which means we all can go and still participate in our own communities celebration.

This year the festivities are 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) followed by the “Patriotic Parade” around the town.

This year’s theme is “100 Years of History” and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or decorated floats. This free family-fun event continues in McLeod Park behind the tennis courts with hot dogs, kiddies’ contests, prize-giving, and a raffle.

The day is rounded out with “spectacular fireworks” at 9 p.m., so you can make it a mini-vacation by having a delicious dinner and staying in one of the local hostelries.

See visitevergladescity.com for more ideas.

Rotary Club Noontime supports International Clean Water

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently hosted International Day at their luncheon meeting at Bistro Soleil.

Guest Speakers included John Smarge, award-winning Rotarian; Dr. Brad Habermehl, optometrist and leader of Avoidable Blindness in Mexico and Jennifer Jones, Rotary International president, speaking on Gift of Life (heart surgeries for children) via big screen. These are just a few of the international humanitarian projects the Noontime Rotary Club supports.

John Smarge opened the program sharing the amazing impact The Rotary Foundation has on the world in the seven areas of focus: peace, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, environmental protection, education and literacy, and economic and community development.

Smarge is the founding member of HANWASH (Haiti National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Initiative) which was established in 2018. Sadly, Haiti suffers from extreme poverty, gangs, hunger and corruption.

To date 50% of the country is mapped with existing water services and whether the water is good or bad. Rotary must first have partnerships with the local communities to set up the public utilities company and train the locals to implement it. The end goal is for every family in Haiti to have access to clean water.

For more information about the HANWASH project and how you can contribute or for more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or linda@marcorealtysoruce.com.

Marco's McFann completes research project

Alexandra McFann, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in interactive media and game development technology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), recently completed a senior thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience.

The project, Advanced Game Audio, was Alexandra’s major QUALIFYING project (MQP), one that is usually team-based and often focuses on very specific issues or needs of an organization that has partnered with the university to sponsor the student's work.

“It’s inspiring to see the creativity and skills that our students bring to these projects, as well as the professionalism with which they present their research,” said Arne Gericke, interim dean of undergraduate studies and director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. “Their experience managing a major project like this-including identifying a problem and researching all of the implications and possible solutions while also managing team dynamics over an extended period of several months-sets them up well for success not only in their first jobs after graduation but throughout their careers.”

A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, project-based learning offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to real problems that affect the quality of people's lives-an experience that changes the student and their world.

In addition to providing tangible work experience that proves valuable to employers, MQPs often lead to publications in peer-reviewed journals, presentations at regional and national conferences, patents, and entrepreneurial ventures. Others become useful innovations and products for their corporate sponsors.

