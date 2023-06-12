3 To Know: Mosquito season is here; 4 orangutans coming to Naples Zoo

Marco Eagle

1. Mosquito season is here: What you need to know to stay safe as biting bugs invade

If you see planes overhead near dusk in the Immokalee-Ava Marie area, don't worry: the spray is organic.

Mosquito season is here, and an invasive species from west-central Africa has invaded both towns in the largest county in the Sunshine State.

“We have this ongoing problem out in Ave Maria and Immokalee and that’s with a mosquito called mansonia,” said Collier Mosquito Control District spokeswoman Robin King. “They’re difficult for us to control.”

Mansonia is known to transmit diseases to humans in Asia and the Pacific Islands, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but it's not yet known if it will spread human diseases like Dengue fever and malaria, both of which were found in Southwest Florida last year.

“They are only out flying for a few hours a day before sunset; so if we’re going to knock them down, we have to do it when a lot of other people are outside,” King said. “That’s why we use Merus, an organic material. And we do our best to notify everyone out there when we’re going to be treating so they’re not alarmed when they’re at the ballgame or a park.”

Repeated exposure to mosquitoes in the tropics and subtropics can lead to lymphatic filariasis, the world's leading cause of permanent disability, according to the National Library of Medicine.

But transmission rates are low, even in countries where this species is common. – Chad Gillis/Staff

2. More cyanotoxin warnings in the Caloosahatchee; algae-tainted Lake O releases paused

A week into hurricane season, as concerns over algae blooms mount, Caloosahatchee river-watchers don’t have to worry about Lake O making things worse – at least for the moment.

“We have not been releasing out of the lake from the Julian Keen, Jr. Lock and Dam in Moore Haven,” wrote U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman Erica Skolte in an email. The federal agency manages Lake Okeechobee and the Caloosahatchee with input from others including area municipalities and environmental nonprofits. On Friday, it closed the gates between river and lake, keeping water from heading downstream to the estuary and nearby barrier islands.

Once upon a time, the Caloosahatchee wasn't permanently linked to the lake. In the rainy season, water might overflow the series of marshy lakes in its Hendry County headwaters and flow to the Gulf of Mexico, but during much of the year, they were two separate water bodies. – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff

3. Four orangutans will call Naples Zoo home in July

Four future Naples Zoo members will arrive from Tampa, but their journey was a few thousand miles in the making.

The Borneo orangutans will arrive at the Naples Zoo in July from ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

DeeDee, 41, is the oldest member of the group. She is the mother of 14-year-old, RanDee, and 4-year-old, Dira. DeeDee is also a grandmother to RanDee’s son, 2-year-old, Ripley.

They will reside in a new habitat built just for them, with large banyan trees that weave into the new enclosure to create a natural environment and allow for fun places for them to climb.

Naples Zoo visitors will have the closest experience possible with two large viewing windows, allowing for some face-to-face with the orangutans.

"We are very excited to welcome these critically endangered orangutans as ambassadors for their species,” said Lee Ann Rottman, Naples Zoo director of Animal Programs. – Dave Osborn/Staff

