Now You Know: Snook Inn news; Marco to host storm meetings

Will Watts

Correspondent

Some exciting news for lovers of the Snook Inn. The restaurant posted to social media that they plan to reopen in mid-July. No exact date was given.

The restaurant closed after severe damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022. The waterfront restaurant along the Marco River has been a landmark for more than 30 years.

Hurricane preparedness town hall

On June 14 the City of Marco Island will host a Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall in the community room located at 51 Bald Eagle Drive.

There will be a presentation on how to prepare for a hurricane, how to stay safe during a hurricane, and best practices after a storm. There will be time for Q & A following the presentation.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city’s website and it will be recorded and broadcast on Marco Island TV after the live session.

'Coastal Storm Risk Management' meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in partnership with Collier County and the city of Marco Island, are inviting the public to attend an upcoming public information meeting for the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study.

The purpose of the study is to “identify and evaluate measures formulated to manage the risk of coastal storm surge flooding to residents, industries, businesses, and infrastructure in Collier County and connecting municipalities including City of Naples and City of Marco Island.”

The feasibility study aims to analyze and ultimately recommend potential solutions that not only manage coastal storm risk to the community, but also improve coastal resiliency by managing storm surge-related risks to human life, health, and safety.

The Marco Island meeting will be from 5 until 7 p.m., June 21, in the first-floor community room at Marco Island Police Building, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. Doors will open to the public at 4.

The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast channel 98 and Summit Broadband channel 98. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the city’s website.

City welcomes new clerk

Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees recently announced the appointment of Joan Taylor to the position of city clerk.

Taylor was chosen for the position “following a rigorous selection process” after the resignation of the previous clerk, Mike Sheffield.

Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position. She most recently served as the accreditation and grants manager in the Marco Island Police Department. Prior to her work with the city of Marco Island, Taylor was a senior vice president for Zenith Optimedia and the director of communications planning for Mindshare, a global media agency.

“Joan will be a great addition to our Executive Leadership team,” said City Manager Mike McNees. “Her experience in the private sector brings a new perspective to City government, specifically her focus on process improvements, accountability, and the value of time. I know she will raise the standards of her work team.”

City Clerk Joan Taylor assumed the role on June 5.

Glasses for Mexico humanitarian service project

Dr. Brad Habermehl spoke with the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime with an update on the club’s longest term international service project, Avoidable Blindness in Mexico.

This humanitarian service project is a joint effort among Dr. Habermehl, optometrist and Rotarian with the Burton, Michigan Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, the Empalme, Mexico Rotary Club, and Western University College of Optometry in California, where he currently serves.

The Marco Noontime Rotary Club collects glasses and sunglasses and raises funds to support the project. The optometry students clean and sort the glasses and pack for transporting.

Every Spring 20-25 volunteers including both Rotarians and Optometry students, along with approximately 10,000 pairs of glasses meet in Phoenix where they board an American bus which they take to the Mexico border. After clearing border control, the volunteers and glasses transfer to a Mexican bus provided by the Emplame Rotary Club and continue on to the San Carlo Hotel to relax in preparation for four days of concentrated work.

The Rotary Club of Empalme organizes all the exam events and buses the volunteers to the outlying communities serving over 500 patients daily.

This humanitarian project dramatically improves the lives of thousands of Mexicans through better vision every year since 2000. You may contribute your used glasses and sunglasses or make a financial contribution by contacting Linda Sandlin, Rotary Club of Marco Island International Chair at 239-777-9200 or linda@marcorealtysource.com.

MoreNow You Know: Celebrate ‘first’ in Everglades City, more

And‘Watts for Dinner’: One ‘Mother’ of a good meal