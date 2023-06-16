Now You Know: Our Daily Bread receives $45,000 grant, turtle nest disturbed

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a non-profit organization that provides food to those in need in Collier County, has received a $45,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

The grant will be used to support the pantry’s efforts to provide food to families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet. The funds will help to purchase food for over 1,300 families.

“We are seeing an increasing need for our services,” said Liz Pecora, co-founder and vice president, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry.

“The cost of food has been rising, and many people are struggling to afford to put food on the table. We are grateful for the generous support of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which will help us to continue to provide food to families in need.”

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation was created in 2004 by Best Buy founder, Dick Schulze, to give back to the communities where Dick and his family grew up – in Minnesota, where he built Best Buy to become the world's largest consumer electronics retailer, and in Florida, where he now maintains a permanent residence.

For more information, visit schulzefamilyfoundation.org.

Turtle nest disturbed

The Marco Island Police Department is seeking tips after a sea turtle nest was disturbed on Residents’ Beach.

The incident happened on June 9, when a golf cart was taken from the J.W. Marriott Beach Resort before running through the nest.

If you saw anything, contact MIPD at 239-389-5050.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

The Fort Myers Theatre’s productions of The Music Man and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be presented at the Arts Center Theatre in 2023. Tickets for the additional shows, though not part of the season ticket series, are available now.

“The Music Man” follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize-despite not knowing a treble clef from a trombone. It will be presented from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21.

In December, the Fort Myers Theatre production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will travel to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island from December 13-17. It is based on the beloved, timeless film; this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and is adapted from the book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

For tickets, visit at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Reminder: Marco Island Historical Museum celebrates ‘Pirate Day ‘

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) and Collier County Museums invite the public to join them in celebrating Pirate Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, on the campus of the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM).

The event is free and will include fun games and activities for children and families. Games will include Walk the Plank, Pick Your Pirate Name, Hook-hand Ring Toss, Pin the Eyepatch and more. There also will be a chance to win pirate booty from the MIHM treasure chest.

Pizza will be available for purchase from Antonio’s Brick Oven Pizza. Large groups are asked to call in advance, 239-252-1440. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

