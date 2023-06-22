3 To Know: No Fourth fireworks at Naples Pier, more

Marco Eagle

1. No Fourth fireworks at Naples Pier

Naples has canceled its popular Fourth of July fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico.

By consensus, Naples City Council decided to scrap it. Why? Safety concerns related to Hurricane Ian.

With some hurricane-damaged beach entrances and parking areas still closed and under repair, and many buildings and homes still vacant and on the mend from the storm near the beach, a majority of the Council agreed the potential liabilities and adverse impacts are just too great this year to host the event.

Instead, the city plans to have a fireworks show on Dec. 1, as part of a centennial celebration.

“I think that moving it to another date, that has an ancillary benefit for the city, to help celebrate a very important milestone for us ... that will be a very good solution for this year,” said Vice Mayor Mike McCabe.

Traditionally, the fireworks are shot off from a barge north of the Naples Pier, which remains partially open and must be rebuilt, due to Ian.

The cost of such a show can range from $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the location.

The city’s display usually draws tens of thousands of people to the beach every year. – Laura Layden/Staff

2. McDonald’s to unveil spicy quarter pounder

McDonald’s plans to give its Quarter Pounder with cheese a spicy upgrade starting July 10 for a limited time.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese includes 100 percent fresh beef patty, two slices of melted American cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño slices.

It’s topped with a creamy cheese sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

3. Stones frontman Jagger, girlfriend selling Florida house

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.

A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499million – and it looks like the Jagger connection is a key selling point.

Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9million in October 2020. The property was registered to Hamrick and was chosen mainly because her family lives in the area. Its original purchase price was $1.2million in 2010.

The overview says the home covers more than 5,700 square feet in living space and includes features such as a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

Jagger, the 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Hamrick, 36, have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux. They also reside in New York City among other places around the world. Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

