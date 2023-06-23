Now You Know: Museum welcomes companion artifact to Key Marco Cat exhibit

Will Watts

The Marco Island Historical Museum welcomes an additional Key Marco artifact to the current exhibit featuring the Key Marco Cat and companion artifacts.

The ancient and well-preserved Key Marco deer figurehead has just been added to the exhibit. It is on loan from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (Penn Museum) and will be on view June 27 and until June 2024.

The Key Marco deer figurehead is one of several painted wooden animal carvings excavated in 1896 from the Key Marco archaeological site on what is now Marco Island. Second only to the Key Marco Cat in terms of famous objects from the site, the deer figurehead was likely created by a Calusa or Muspa artist for use in masked religious processions.

The Key Marco Cat, a half cat/half human figure, is considered one of the finest pieces of pre-Columbian Native American art ever discovered in North America. At just six inches tall, the enigmatic feline has captured the public’s imagination for over a century and continues to intrigue all who view it.

The Key Marco artifacts are showcased in the MIHM’s award-winning permanent exhibit Paradise Found: 6,000 Years of People on Marco Island.

This exhibit features a life-size Calusa village and more than 300 pre-Columbian Native American artifacts from Marco Island. Original artwork depicts the lives and ceremonies of the Calusa and the 1896 archaeological dig. A Calusa-inspired soundtrack by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning composer Kat Epple enhances the immersive visitor experience.

“The Key Marco Artifacts exhibit is the culmination of a 25-year vision on the part of the Marco Island Historical Society to bring these incredibly important artifacts back to Marco Island in order to educate and inspire people of all ages about the fascinating history of our region,” said MIHS Curator of Collections Austin Bell. “It has taken years of planning and discussions with the lending institutions and the support of a public-private partnership that includes the Marco Island Historical Society, Collier County and the community.”

The Key Marco Artifacts exhibit is supported in part by the Collier County Tourist Development Council. For information on Collier County, visit www.paradisecoast.com.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

St. Matthew's House hosts 40th graduation from recovery program

St. Matthew's House, a local nonprofit organization, will host its 40th Justin's Place addiction recovery program graduation ceremony at 6 p.m., June 29. The event will be held at the Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Naples Blvd. It will celebrate the class of 28 graduates who have successfully completed the 12 month, 12-step Christian recovery program.

Since 2010, Justin’s Place has offered long-term, residential recovery solutions designed to help adults battling addiction to achieve sobriety and a life of productivity. The program was named by program donors Bruce and Jeri Holecek in memory of their son Justin Holecek who struggled with alcoholism. The Holecek Family Foundation has partnered with St. Matthew's House to provide the life-saving programs of Justin's Place to those struggling with addiction.

“We are deeply grateful to the Holecek Family Foundation for their generous support of the Justin's Place Recovery Program,” notes St. Matthew's House CEO Steve Brooder. “This 40th graduation is a significant benchmark with nearly 800 men and women having successfully completed the program to date.”

For the Love of Cats collects enough food to feed over 400 community cats

For the Love of Cats, a non-profit rescue organization committed to saving the lives of cats and kittens in Collier County, hosted a community cat food drive on Saturday, June 17, benefiting Collier County community cat caregivers and their community cats.

For the Love of Cats was able to collect over 6,000 lbs. of food, benefiting 473 community cats. There are over 50,000 community and feral cats throughout Collier County who rely on volunteers from For the Love of Cats or community caregivers to feed them.

“We received a generous amount of food donations and litter from our supporters!” said Jan Rich, Executive Director of For the Love of Cats. “All of the food will benefit the community cats who enrich our neighborhoods with their free pest service that keeps palm rats, snakes, and other rodents out of the area.”

