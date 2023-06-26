3 To Know: $1M scratch-off; bird app

Marco Eagle

1. Gold Rush indeed! Naples Publix sells scratch-off worth $1M

For one Collier County man, a $20 scratch-off ticket really paid off.

The Florida Lottery has announced that John Downey, 63, of Naples claimed a $1 million top prize from the “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game.

Downey chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lumpsum payment of $795,000, the site states, adding that he bought the winning ticket from Publix, 8833 Tamiami Trail North, Naples. The store gets something, too: It will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the Florida Lottery said.

It costs $20 to play the scratch-off game Gold Rush Limited.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

2. Fort Myers couple accused of misusing COVID relief funds

A Fort Myers couple face fraud charges after authorities say they submitted false and fraudulent loan applications in 2020 linked to the COVID pandemic to buy pontoons, an Indiana home and dogs.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the arrest and unsealing of a criminal complaint charging Timothy Craig Jolloff, 46, and Lisa Ann Jolloff, 56, with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of illegal monetary transactions.

The complaint says the Jolloffs bought three pontoon boats for more than $300,000 total, real estate in Indiana, home furnishings, outdoor kitchens for their homes, as well as jewelry and two dogs, with the funds.

Timothy Jolloff also faces one count of wire fraud.

If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each of the charges.

Timothy Jolloff faces an additional maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud offense, authorities say. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Free app can help you identify bird species

I’m not a bird watcher, but I’ve become a bird listener ever since downloading a bionic ear app to my phone. It lets me enter a different world, one where I’m surrounded not just by chirping but by Black Phoebes, White-breasted nuthatches, Northern flickers and Dark-eyed juncos.

It’s magical. I’ll admit, I’m horrible at identifying, or really even spotting, birds. Friends eagerly point at a tree saying “Look, a Pileated woodpecker!” and all I see is a blur. Or “A California Towhee!” and all I see are a bunch of branches. They pass me binoculars and I get nauseous from the movement.

Let’s face it, I lack the pattern-recognition knack that makes birding fun.

That all changed when I downloaded the Merlin Bird ID app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. I originally added it to my phone to try to identify a bird I’d actually managed to see (a Steller’s Jay so blue even I couldn’t miss it). Then I turned on the Sound ID.

Whoa. I was immediately immersed in a new reality, one bursting with birds I’d never paid attention to because they were invisible to me. Imagine being plunked down onto a street in Paris where there’s a wild swirl of language around you. And then someone throws a switch and you understand them all. – Elizabeth Weise/USA Today

