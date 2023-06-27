Now You Know: Berm project wraps up, change to free school lunches

Will Watts

Correspondent

Collier County says the emergency beach berm project on South Marco Beach is in the process of wrapping up.

Crews began construction of the Emergency Beach Berm Project in early April of this year.

The berm replaces dunes destroyed when Hurricane Ian struck on Sept. 28, 2022. Officials say the dunes are a first defense against wave action and storm surge for upland structures (residences and other buildings just beyond the beach).

The project was divided into two segments and two separate contractors were hired to facilitate quicker completion. Reach A is the segment within the City of Naples limits that was constructed by county contractor Phillips and Jordan, Inc. Reach B, handled by Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc., extends from the northern limits of Collier County at Barefoot Beach, and includes Vanderbilt Beach, Pelican Bay Beach and the beach along South Marco.

Crews completed work on most of Reach A in May. The work on Port Royal Beach was suspended until remaining easements are acquired to access the beach. The county may try to complete that portion in November after sea turtle nesting season ends.

Approximately 390,000 tons of sand have been placed on beaches in Reach A and Reach B.

Money for the approximately $20 million project was allocated from Tourist Development Tax funds; it is anticipated that FEMA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will provide reimbursement for the expenditure.

The project was undertaken during turtle nesting season. So extra precautions had to be taken. In May a contractor ran over multiple sea turtle nests during a beach rebuilding project, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Photos sent to FWC show heavy equipment tracks over the top of sea turtle nests, which were marked with wooden stakes and yellow tape.

Ahtna Marine and Construction Company of Pompano Beach was the contractor identified, which was doing work on Hideaway Beach.

Lunch program in Collier

Collier County Public Schools recently announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

All students in the program will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge. This includes Tommie Barfield Elementary, Manatee Elementary and Middle, East Naples Middle, Everglades City School, Lely Elementary and High.

Winners in summer recipe contest announced

Kava Culture recently announced seven mixologist winners from South Florida in its first Kava Days of Summer recipe contest.

Winning drinks have names like “Ocean Potion,” “Sunkissed Refresh” and “Summer Haze.”"The Kava Days of Summer contest winners are the true taste architects of summer, crafting kava and elixir drinks that make every day feel like a sunny getaway,” said Jacqueline Rusher, CEO of Kava Culture and Botanical Brewing Company in Cape Coral.

“What better way to kick off summer than with a mocktail that has all the buzz of booze but no hangover? Whether you’re on vacation or in a vacation state of mind, you’re going to have the best non-alcoholic drink voted on by our tribe to go with your chill vibe.”

Corporate leaders and store managers chose the following Kavatender winners from 32 entries: Molly Doyle (Tampa location), Deciymber Goss (Naples and Bonita Springs), Courtney Mitchell (Cape Coral), Victor Balseca (Port Charlotte), Alex Ferrer (Naples), Shelby Schram (Cape Coral) , and Nathaniel Davilla (Port Charlotte).

“I am a big fan of mocktails, especially one that is aesthetically pleasing and creates an experience,” said Goss. “Anyone can make a drink but can they make it taste and look good especially when including a base such as kava or kratom that is typically known to be more on the bitty/earthy side.”The contest challenged Kavatenders (Kava Culture and Botanical Brewing bartenders) to create drinks that followed specific flavor profiles: Watermelon cucumber, pineapple spicy cocktail, summer mojito, and berry lemonade.“Winning the contest with my spicy drink was validation of my creativity and ability to bring something unique and delicious to the table,” said Balseca. “But what made me even happier was the opportunity to introduce something more inclusive to the menu, representing my Mexican heritage and encouraging customers to try something new and celebrate diversity.”Balseca’s drink, “Hot Like Sunshine,” is made with chamoy, mango, apricot, and guava. All of the winning non-alcoholic drinks will be featured on summer menus from June 21 through Sept. 23, at all corporate and franchise Kava Culture and Botanical Brewing taproom locations. Winners also received a T-shirt for bragging rights, inclusion in a photoshoot, and mentions on social media.

Kava Culture was co-founded in 2017 by sisters Jacqueline Rusher and Caroline Rusher. In 2020, the sisters started Botanical Brewing Company as an outlet to sell their plant-based brews in cans, both at their kava bars and wholesale at retail locations.

"Crafting a new summer cocktail allowed me to play with and utilize the science behind taste, aroma and flavor! Winning the contest is a great acknowledgement, but it was always about crafting a refreshing cocktail that entices the palate to create a whimsically-sweet Summertime vibe!" said Ferrer.Kava is a drink made from the Piper methysticum plant and is commonly consumed in the South Pacific during ceremonies out of a coconut shell and in modern daily life for relaxation. Kava Culture bars promote the rich cultural heritage surrounding kava, elixirs and Delta 8s in a relaxing environment.

