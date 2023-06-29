3 To Know: BigShots changes plans; woman staged infant drowning

Marco Eagle

1. BigShots Golf entertainment center no longer coming to Naples

Golf entertainment center BigShots Golf was set to open in Naples next year but now company officials have pulled out of their previous agreement with Collier County.

In late April, BigShots Golf Senior Vice President Randall Cousins stood in front of the Board of Collier County Commissioners and explained how the company had faced issues while financing the project. The board voted to give Big Shots a 60-day extension to finish its budget and plans.

BigShots Chief Legal Officer Emily Decker emailed county officials on June 19 saying BigShots was terminating its land lease.

"There's no one in the room that's more disappointed than I am that BigShots cancelled their lease," Commissioner Burt Saunders said during Tuesday's Collier County Commission meeting. "None of us could have foreseen that."

"The world has changed significantly from the time we initially evaluated the opportunity," BigShots Golf Senior Vice President Randall Cousins said. "Today, we face increased costs in every major category, including financing, construction, and operations. – Kendall Little/Staff

2. Woman staged infant drowning to look like an accident, Collier County deputies say

A Golden Gate Estates babysitter faces manslaughter charges after a baby in her care drowned June 17, Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicole Marie Laber, 29, left an infant in her care alone, strapped in a boost seat in a bathtub, deputies said.

She originally told police the child, whose name and age wasn’t provided, that it was an accident, telling them she went to retrieve her dog and another young child in her care after they went out the front door. When she returned she found the infant slumped over on the floor, face-down, in the dog’s water bowl.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “But thanks to the dedication and skill of our detectives we now know what actually happened to this innocent baby and justice can be carried out.”

Deputies responded to a report of a drowning at Laber’s residence on Everglades Boulevard around 7:40 a.m., June 17.

They performed chest compressions on the infant and then used an Automated External Defibrilator until paramedics and firefighters arrived with advanced lifesaving measures and took over, the sheriff’s office reported. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputies later found Laber left the infant unattended in a bathtub while strapped to a booster seat. The infant drowned after the booster seat tipped over and trapped the child under a few inches of water.

Laber cleaned up the scene, dressed the deceased child in a diaper, and lied to deputies by saying the child drowned in the dog’s water bowl.

Laber is in the Collier County jail charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. – Stacey Henson/Staff

3. Traveling for July 4? Gas prices to be ‘much less’ than last year

A record number of Floridians are expected to travel this upcoming weekend.

More than 2.8 million Floridians will be hitting the road for Independence Day, 87,000 more travelers than last year, when average gas prices were more than a dollar higher per gallon.

In 2022, the Florida average was $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022. This year, while prices have been erratic, the state average has remained under $3.47 per gallon.

In the past two weeks, Florida gas prices have dropped 12 cents, leaving the average gas price per gallon at $3.35 on Sunday.

“Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Florida gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.39)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.29), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.30)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. – Ana Goñi-Lessan/Staff

