Now You Know: City irrigation restrictions in place through Aug. 1, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

Irrigation restrictions are in effect throughout Marco Island through Aug. 1.

The temporary restrictions reduce irrigation from three-days per week to two “in order to enhance the city’s potable water production capabilities,” according to a press release from the city.

The temporary measures remove Monday and Tuesday from the allowable irrigation days. Water irrigation is allowed from 12:01a.m. until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday for properties with odd numbered addresses and Thursday and Sunday with even numbered addresses.

For questions, contact the city at 239-394-3880, option 1.

City Hall to host open house

Marco Island will host an open house at City Hall from 4:30 until 6 p.m., June 28, for the public to view art from Tommie Barfield Elementary students.

The open house is free and open to the public. The artists who contributed to the current exhibit include Ruby Sprigg, Jack Davison, Harper Radlovacki, Chase Pollara, Eva Riley, Regina Zaripova, Hadlie Heflin, Janae Hart, Medardo Ortiz, Hadley Portu, Roselyn Burke, Camila Cortazar, Emerson Portu, Sabrina Pascu, Charleen Kraemer, My Kim Tran, Emma Bonfitto, Savannah Stull, Zoe Joyce, Ariana Veltman, Valentina Ramirez, Scarlett Irigoyen, Vivian Tamayo, Komomo Meza, Masal Kasap, John Kelly, Lucy Pyle, Jane Skudnig, Kora Croscenco, Lilah Barhoum, Zach Bores, Rushana Zaripova, Emily Alva Funes, Kate Skudnig, Scarlett Irigoyen, James Kraemer and Meghan Dolan.

Art@City Hall celebrates local artists by displaying their work inside city hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique beauty and the creativity of our local talent.

Throughout the summer, the city will be showcasing the artwork from students at Tommie Barfield Elementary with assistance from the school’s leadership team including Alyssa Ledbetter, Molly Skudnig and Lane Beauvais.

MIFA awards scholarship

Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) hosted a special luncheon on June 20 at CJ’s Restaurant to award a scholarship to Rachel Weiner.

A 2022 graduate of Marco Island Academy, Weiner has just completed her first year at Florida Southern College as a Musical Theatre major. Her parents, Larry and Jackie Weiner, joined several board members of MIFA to award Rachel with a $3,000 scholarship.

Sullivan joins Rotary

Chris Sullivan was inducted as the newest member in the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime at the club installation banquet at the Hilton.

Sullivan has been a resident of Marco since 1994. An entrepreneur, she first owned and operated Perennial Gifts at the Mission Plaza/Marco Walk from 1995- 2003. She began her real estate career in 2005 and achieved her Broker’s license in 2007.

Sullivan is now a successful Realtor with RE/MAX Affinity Plus on the island. She is a graduate of Leadership Collier in 2008 and Lifetime Alumni.

Sullivan is a board member of the Marco Island Historical Society as well as serving on the development committee.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com.

