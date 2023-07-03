3 To Know: Costco cracks down on card sharing, more

Marco Eagle

1. Costco cracks down on card sharing among non-member shoppers

Costco's membership policy hasn't changed, but shoppers at the wholesale club may have noticed lately that the frequency with which it's enforced seems to have increased.

That's because employees at the membership-only retail chain are more routinely asking to see shoppers' membership IDs with their photo when they use the self-checkout lanes, Costco said in a statement provided to USA Today.

The crackdown on unauthorized card-sharing comes as employees have reportedly noticed that the expansion of the chain's self-service checkouts has coincided with more shoppers using membership cards that don't belong to them, Costco said.

"We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the statement read. "Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses, making our membership fee and structure important to us." – Eric Lagatta/USA Today

2. Naples couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking, over 2 pounds seized

Detectives arrested a Naples couple on fentanyl trafficking charges, seizing over 2 pounds Tuesday, according to Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Pablo Socorro Blanco, 36, and his wife, Joseline Pech Arcos, 23, were charged with fentanyl trafficking more than 28 grams, according to CCSO. Socorro Blanco also faces charges for the sale and delivery of fentanyl and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives searched the couple's Naples residence and recovered more than 10,000 fentanyl pills masked as legitimate prescription oxycodone pills. An infant and young child also lived at the residence.

Detectives located two plastic bags that weighed nearly 2.5 pounds, according to CCSO.

This fentanyl seizure is one of the largest in CCSO's history, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

The pills were disguised to mimic legitimate prescription pills, he said. They were imprinted with "M" and "30" to resemble prescription "30 M" oxycodone hydrochloride 30 milligram pills. Criminal networks often disguise fentanyl by mixing it into pills disguised as prescription painkillers, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dosage for most people, according to the DEA. Even exposure can be fatal.

Bond amounts for Socorro Blanco and Arcos are unknown. They are both to appear in court on July 24. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Naples man charged with shooting into a residence

A Naples man was arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest report states.

Officer James Kleinheinz arrested Eric Dersch, 24, who is a convicted felon, after the department multiple reports of a shooting outside the 100 block Cypress Way East in Naples at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses spoke to Kleinheinz at the scene and said they heard three gunshots outside their door while watching television. They saw Dersch and his friend James Allan in a Chrysler Sebring, which drove away, according to the report.

The victim's door had three bullet holes, and two shell casings were found at the scene. The victim said she knew Dersch, and he had been threatening her, according to the report. When she saw the Sebring, which she knew belonged to one of Dersch's friends, she left the area in fear.

Video shows the gold Sebring enter the parking lot, in which Dersch exited the passenger side holding what appeared to be a black handgun as he ran up the stairs to the victim's home. The car began to leave the area, and Dersch ran down the stairs, gun in hand, and entered the car as it drove away.

Witnesses followed the car and directed law enforcement to the 110000 block of Tamiami Trail North. When deputies arrived, Dersch was in the passenger side of the car, and Allan was outside arguing with Dersch.

Allan told officers Dersch contacted him to pick him up in the area, according to the report. He said he saw two men fighting with Dersch, and he drove him to the victim's home afterward. When he heard gunshots, he tried to leave, but Dersch caught up to him and jumped in the car. He said he did not see the gun until he exited the vehicle.

Dersch said he was robbed at gunpoint by another man, according to the report.

Dersch's story changed multiple times during the interview, according to the report. He said a man gave him the gun on Thursday or Friday to hold for safekeeping and then returned to his original story in which he was robbed. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

More3 To Do: Tigertail cleanup, Open Mic Bonita, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Ted Nugent at Seminole Casino, more