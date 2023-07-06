3 To Know: Walgreens to close 150 stores, more

Marco Eagle

1. Walgreens to close 150 stores across the U.S.

Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 150 of its locations in the U.S. and 300 more in the United Kingdom.

This continues ongoing cost-saving initiatives at the company, including more than 500 corporate personnel jobs being cut, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive vice president and global chief financial officer James Kehoe said during the company’s third quarter earnings call Tuesday.

The company has not announced which locations will be closed and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA Today. The closings are expected to occur before the end of Walgreens' 2024 fiscal year in May 2024.

Store closings are just some of the company's cost-saving measures, which come as Walgreens reported net income of $118 million, about 59 percent below the previous year, and failed to meet earnings expectations, based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Walgreens also lowered its earning expectations for the full fiscal year. But the company expects to have saved $3.3 billion by the end of 2023 and another $800,000 in 2024, Kehoe said, according to a transcript of the earnings call from S&P Global Market Intelligence. – Kate Perez/USA Today

2. $1,000 a month for a car loan payment? Why auto loans are soaring for many buyers

Just when you thought the cost to get into a new car couldn't go any higher, it has — and it will likely continue to rise, car-buying experts at Edmunds said Monday.

The number of car buyers paying $1,000 or more a month to finance a new vehicle is creeping higher, closing in on nearly one-fifth of new-car buyers — an all-time high. The average monthly car payment has topped the whopping $730 recorded in the first quarter to now rest at $733, according to second-quarter vehicle transaction data from Edmunds.

“The double whammy of relentlessly high vehicle pricing and daunting borrowing costs is presenting significant challenges for shoppers in today’s car market,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “The Federal Reserve’s recent pause in interest rate hikes, unfortunately, didn’t offer much relief for consumers, and hints at further raises later this year mean auto loan rates could even continue to increase.”

Of course, it pays to shop for loans. According to LendingTree, there are credit unions that offer auto loans with an annual percentage rate (APR) starting as low as 4.25 percentg. – Jamie L. LaReau/Detroit Free Press

3. Lake O levels are high. Why isn't the Army Corps releasing water our way?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is standing pat on Lake Okeechobee management this past week, sending none of the algae-ridden water to the east or west coasts.

Lake Okeechobee is high for this time of year at 14.6 feet, and there are nearly four months left in the rainy season.

To drain the lake, the Army Corps has historically sent water to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers. Both systems were connected to the lake around a century ago to help drain the historic Everglades for farming and development.

“We’re still targeting 2,000 cfs (cubic feet per second) at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam,” said Savanah Lacy, chief of water management for the Army Corps’ Jacksonville district (which includes all of Florida). “The local basin runoff has been exceeding those flows.”

What does that mean? The Army Corps is not releasing the nutrient-laden waters to the Caloosahatchee River at this point in the summer.

“We’re seeing a good bit of algae throughout Lake Okeechobee and throughout the canals,” Lacy said. “And conditions are prime for a bloom. We've been working with the FDEP (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) and (South Florida) water management district to treat these blooms as needed.” – Chad Gillis/Staff

