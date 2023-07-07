Now You Know: Trio of exceptional artists coming to Marco,

Will Watts

Correspondent

New exhibitions are coming to the Marco Island Center for the Arts this month.

The upcoming display features the works of artists Cori Craciun, Christie Noonan, and Ivonne Ferrer. The show opens July 10, offering diverse artistic styles and narratives.

The Lauritzen and Rush Galleries will serve as the backdrop for the exhibit “Sticks and Stones” and “1 Painter,” featuring the creations of Cori Craciun and Christie Noonan, respectively.

“Cori Craciun’s, ‘Sticks and Stones,’ presents a thought-provoking exploration of organic forms through the lens of her sculptural works,” reads the press release. “Drawing inspiration from the intricate patterns found in nature, Craciun transforms seemingly ordinary materials into extraordinary installations that evoke a sense of wonder and reflection.

“Noonan takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through the power of color and texture. Noonan's bold and expressive brushstrokes capture the essence of emotions and experiences, offering an immersive encounter with the artist's rich inner world and experiences with her nature-inspired paintings of the Florida Everglades and Brazilian Water Lilies.”

The La Petite Galerie will highlight the talents of Cuban artist Ivonne Ferrer as a part of the Collier County celebration of Hispanic Arts and Culture “Arte Viva!”

This exhibition features her recent work in which geometric forms intertwine with fragments of the human body or anthropomorphic figures resulting in a fusion of the abstract and the figurative.

“Through this amalgamation, Ferrer endeavors to capture the essence of the human body and its relationship with the surrounding environment. Her aim is to invite the viewer to reflect upon the intimate nature of form and structure in our surroundings, and how they manifest within our own being.”

The gallery exhibitions will be open to the public starting from July 10, inviting art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to immerse themselves in these remarkable showcases of contemporary art. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the mesmerizing new exhibitions.

To celebrate the opening of these exhibitions, a reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., July 11, at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Hammock Park retail center coming

You may have noticed a new retail shopping center being built on Collier Boulevard near Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

Developed by an affiliate of FL Star, the Hammock Park Retail Center is a 16,200 square foot center will include a variety of retail shops with 5,000 square feet of restaurant space and additional outdoor dining.

“We are already receiving inquiries from prospective shop owners and tenants for the retail space,” said Gary Hains, spokesman for FL Star, developer of both Hammock Park Apartments and Hammock Park Retail Center. “This is a growing area with neighborhoods of single-family homes and apartment communities, and this retail center is designed to provide residents with the convenience of upscale retail shops nearby.”

Hains said that the center will further enhance the array of amenities already in the area. Near the Hammock Park complex there are healthcare and recreational activities.

MoreNow You Know: City irrigation restrictions in place through Aug. 1, more

And‘Watts for Dinner’: Ori’s Bakery & Café opens on Marco