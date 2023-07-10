3 To Know: 'Above-normal' hurricane season predicted, more

Marco Eagle

1. Latest prediction calls for 'above-normal' hurricane season. See what that means for Florida

Colorado State University has updated its 2023 hurricane season forecast and is now predicting an “above-normal” season.

The July forecast differs sharply from forecasters’ earlier prediction in April, which predicted a slightly below-normal season.

What lead to the sharp increase in the number of predicted storms? While a robust El Niño is still in the forecast during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane, record warm water temperatures are expected to offset El Niño’s effect and lead to the formation of more storms, according to the CSU report.

The July CSU forecast for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season calls for 18 named storms, including the four that have already formed.

Nine are predicted to become hurricanes and four are forecast to become major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one that reaches at least Category 3 strength, with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

2. Hearst completes purchase of NBC-2

A well-known local TV news station has a new owner.

On Wednesday, Hearst Television announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of WBBH-TV, better known as NBC-2, in Fort Myers.

The sale closed June 30.

The local NBC-affiliated television station is a market leader in Southwest Florida. It also broadcasts the Heroes & Icons network on a digital sub-channel.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed with the announcement.

According to a required filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the "base purchase price" was $220,540,000, with three conditions, which could have adjusted the cost up, or down.

Tom Campo, a spokesman for Hearst Television, declined to comment on the final price tag.

Previously owned by Waterman Broadcasting Corp., the station has operated for decades, promising its faithful listeners they can "Count on NBC2" for all their news and weather coverage in Southwest Florida, from Marco Island to Punta Gorda.

With the purchase, Hearst assumed Waterman Broadcasting’s programming relationship with Montclair Communications Inc., owner of WZVN-TV, or ABC7, another longtime news station in Southwest Florida. WZVN-TV also broadcasts the MeTV and Dabl networks on its digital sub-channels. – Laura Layden/Staff

3. South American bird is causing wildlife enthusiasts to flock to Florida

The birding world is buzzing after a biologists confirmed the presence of a South American bird in the Ave Maria community.

Birders are flocking from across the county to see a large-billed tern that's been flying around the eastern Collier County community for the past month.

And this isn't just any bird sighting, according to enthusiasts.

While Florida is blanketed in some areas with very beautiful and unique birds, this is a "code 5 mega-rarity," one of a handful of events that's been documented, ever.

“It’s beyond weird,” said Keith Laakonen, life-long bird lover and director of Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary just outside of Naples. “This is the fifth large-billed tern that's been documented in North America. No. 4 was seen the day before in Brevard County.”

So, there are two large-billed terns (Phaetusa simplexin) the Sunshine State?

“Everybody is trying to figure it out,” Laakonen said. “It’s just crazy.” – Chad Gillis/Staff

More3 To Do: Trio on Marco, traveling photography exhibit, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Camp Mackle, Tigertail clean-up, more