Now You Know: Rotary honored, Su’s has new owner, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime was recently honored at the District Rotary Conference.

The conference was held at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs. Clubs from throughout District 6960, Southwest Florida, have been collecting pajamas, socks and underwear, towel sets, toiletries and bedtime books for children of all ages and arrived at the conference with overflowing boxes of donations for children in the foster care system.

The Rotary District Governor, Neil Snyder, presented awards to the clubs for exceptional performance. President Kathy Pasternak and past president Linda Sandlin accepted, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, the Governor’s Award with Distinction and the Platinum Award for Public Image, both top awards in their categories.

Su’s Garden changes hands

Kathleeya “Kathy” Chitchop is the new owner of Su’s Garden. The landmark restaurant opened in 1982 on Marco Island.

The menu will remain Chinese cuisine; but expect a name to change to KJ Chinese Bistro & Sushi in the next few months.

“Classics like honey chicken and General Tso’s are staying put; her husband Joe Selerat, the ‘J’ of KJ’s, is developing new recipes and will add noodle dishes and sushi to the offerings. Decor details will gradually be refreshed.”

Chitchop is also the owner and operator of two Thai Sushi by KJ restaurants located on Marco Island and Fifth Avenue South.

Two new exhibits at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Two art exhibitions, from Spain living in Miami

Spanish Artists of Florida is a group show in the downstairs Grand Atrium showcasing the rich and diverse artistic creations of six artists from Spain living in Miami.

The artists include Alberto Pancorbo, Josep Maria Veciana, Montserrat Rams, Jaime Angulo, Mario Almaguer and Juan Miguel Vazquez, all of whom aim to provide an opportunity for Floridians to experience the beauty and creativity of Spanish art in all its forms, without having to travel abroad.

In the second floor Capital Gallery, the group show, “Follow The King” will feature Stephen King-inspired works culled from a local call to artists.

King has published 64 novels, including seven under the pen name Richard Bachman, and five non-fiction books. His books have sold more than 350 million copies, and many have been adapted into films, television series, miniseries, and comic books. He has also written approximately 200 short stories, most of which have been published in book collections.

Both art exhibitions will be on display through July 27. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is located at 2301 First Street in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.

For more information call 239-333-1933 or visit the website at sbdac.com.

Tickets on sale for ‘Iolanthe’

Tickets are on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s popular operetta, “Iolanthe,” starring students from Opera Naples’ Summer Youth Program. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, and 2 p.m., July 23, at the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Pulte Life Center in Naples.

The Opera Naples Summer Youth Program performances are directed by Robin Frank, the director of education, and Louis Dall’Ava, a Gilbert and Sullivan veteran performer and director.

The “Iolanthe” is a clever combination of romance, humor, political satire and the memorable musical numbers that made Gilbert and Sullivan household names.

Twenty-five years ago, the fairy Iolanthe married a mortal – a capital offense under fairy law. However, her sentence was commuted from death to lifetime banishment. Fast forward 25 years, her half-human, half-fairy son now wishes to marry a mortal but it's a crime punishable by death. Left with no choice, Iolanthe sets out to challenge this law.

Student tickets are available for $10, and adult tickets are $18. A family four-pack for two adults and two students is available for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit OperaNaples.org.

Diana Biederman contributed to this report.

MoreNow You Know: Trio of exceptional artists coming to Marco,

And‘Watts for Dinner’: Ori’s Bakery & Café opens on Marco