3 To Know: How could strike of UPS employees affect you, supply chain?

1. How could strike of UPS employees affect you, supply chain?

As talks between United Parcel Service and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters continue, speculation is increasing on what will happen if employees walk out at the end of July.

The Teamsters represent more than 340,000 package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide, which is more than half of the company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America.

If a strike occurs, it would be the first since a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company 25 years ago, according to the Associated Press. It also would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.

The Teamsters voted in June to authorize a strike if a deal isn’t reached before July 31.

UPS said in 2020 the shipping company transports more than 3 percent of global gross domestic product and about six percent of U.S. GDP daily.

That means a strike would carry with it potentially far-reaching implications for the economy, particularly the supply chain, which has just begun to recover from pandemic-related problems.

UPS Airlines pilots who are members of Independent Pilots Association union reportedly would support the picket line, as they did in 1997. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

2. Data breach confirmed by HCA Healthcare: 11 million patients, 47 Florida hospitals affected

From women’s health clinics in Pensacola to cardiology specialists in Sarasota to Lake Nona’s hospital, HCA Healthcare’s 47 hospitals and 180 physicians in Florida were among those affected by the company’s nationwide data breach.

HCA Healthcare officials announced this week that a list of patients’ information was compromised and discovered on an online forum for sale by an unknown party, affecting millions of people.

Officials said on Monday that they learned about the unauthorized person’s claims on the online forum on July 5, shortly after the posting was made. In their statement, they said they immediately activated incident response protocols to understand and assess the situation.

“The investigation is ongoing and we cannot confirm the number of individuals whose information was impacted,” officials said in a statement Monday. “HCA Healthcare believes that the list contains approximately 27 million rows of data that may include information for approximately 11 million HCA Healthcare patients.”

The Nashville-based company comprises 180 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. – Samantha Neely/Staff

3. Another insurance carrier is pulling its business from Florida

Another property insurer is dropping coverage in Florida. Farmers Insurance will stop writing new business and not renew its existing “Farmers-branded” automobile, home and umbrella policies in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday.

Last month, Farmers said it was only pausing new business in Florida. The company is also limiting new home policies in California, where it is based, according to news reports.

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said in a statement.

The move will impact 30% of the company’s business in Florida, or roughly 100,000 policies. Policyholders affected by the decision will be given at least 90 days’ notice that their coverage will not be renewed. – Hannah Morse/Staff

