Now You Know: Art Center closing time capsule, more

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will hold a reception and closing ceremony for the Friendship 7-themed time capsule.

The reception will kick off at 5:30 p.m., July 21, at the Art Center's Winterberry Drive location. The date pays tribute to the groundbreaking Friendship 7 mission and the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Board President Jim Richards conceived of the idea of a Space/Time Capsule and he and his wife Allyson underwrote the permanent installation at the Art Center.

Bosio Metal Specialists, Inc. created this time capsule themed and designed to replicate Friendship 7 in a suburb of Philadelphia with custom paint artwork by Tricked Out Custom Cycles and Wile-E-Designs.

Attendees are invited to bring memorabilia or personal stories, enabling a collective sharing of experiences.

Marco Island Area Association of Realtors receive diversity training

The Marco Island Area Association of Realtors will use a $1,450 grant from the National Association of Realtors to cover the expenses of the training they recently held – Implicit Bias Training and Fair Housing & Diversity.

“Realtors recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reaffirm our commitment to upholding these laws and to offering fair, equitable service to every American in their search for homes and property,” said Kandy Sweeney.

As part of NAR’s new Fair Housing Acting Plan, abbreviated ‘ACT,’ which emphasizes Accountability, Culture Change, and Training to ensure America’s 1.4 million Realtors are doing everything possible to protect housing rights in America, the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors is doing our part to solidify the role fair housing plays in our industry and in our communities.

HGTV Star, John Gidding speaking at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

On July 30, John Gidding, an architectural designer, TV host, and author will give a special presentation about his newly published book, “At Home with Nature, a Guide to Sustainable, Natural Landscaping” at Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

The book provides plans for turning a turfgrass lawn into a well-designed landscape, with the goal of welcoming pollinators and other wildlife, using less water, eliminating pesticides and herbicides, and minimizing fertilizer use. Books will be sold at the event, and Gidding will be available for signing, starting at 10 a.m. near the Banyan Café at the Estates. The presentation will start at noon and will be held in the South Florida Water Management District building at 2301 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (next to the Estates).

Gidding was previously the host of the HGTV shows “Curb Appeal,” “Curb Appeal Xtreme,” “Designed to Sell” and more. He stars in the popular YouTube show, “In the Room” and is a frequent guest on Rachel Ray. He has designed landscapes around the world; a few of his projects include the Brooklyn Bridge Park, Union Square in New York City, the campus plan for Carnegie Mellon University, and a pavilion for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"After years of installing lifeless lawns, I finally came to the stark realization of their ecological harm - ever since, I embarked on a journey to promote native planting," said John Gidding. "In the pages of my new book, I invite you to join me in this voyage where we understand our relationship with nature, in the context of the history of the North American landscape."

In partnership with the nursery, FastGrowingTrees, Gidding is facilitating a donation of trees to be planted in the gardens at the Estates to assist with hurricane recovery. Several trees will also be given away to visitors during the event, and some will be donated to other organizations in Lee County.

In celebration of Henry Ford’s birthday, the event is free and open to the public (does not include tours, or admission to the museum or laboratory). Register at EdisonFord.org to reserve a seat for the presentation. Registration also ensures entry in the tree giveaways. For more information about the Estates, visit edisonford.org.

