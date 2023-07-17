3 To Know: NAACP to send six students for Naval residency, more

Marco Eagle

1. Collier NAACP to send six students for week-long residency at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Six students from Collier County will travel to the panhandle for a week-long residency aboard a simulated aircraft carrier at Naval Air Station Pensacola and get a taste of life as a naval aviator.

The students were a part of the county’s NCAAP Leadership in Flight program. On Wednesday, the Naples Airport Authority hosted them, their families and local leaders to celebrate the students.

“We are so proud of the candidates that are going on this flight mission,” said Collier County Sheriff’s Office Chief Stephanie Spell, who helped found the program with NAACP of Collier County President Vincent Keeys. “We just congratulate you and are so proud that you are representing your county, your community, your school with this very special opportunity.”

This is the fifth time students have been sent to the air station for the program

“It's the experiences that you’re going to get that are going to shape what you want to do, but I wish you well,” said Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro. “I wish you luck but now the responsibility is on you.”

After the ceremony to celebrate the students wrapped up, Erin Dever, the district deputy director for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, presented each student with a letter from the senator while Spell gave each one a challenge coin for their accomplishment.

“I am so very proud of these young new candidates that are headed off to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida,” Keeys said. “I want you to know that you are joined by Collier County and the greatest that we have.” – Jonah Hinebaugh/Staff

2. Collier County traffic stop of man headed wrong way on scooter leads to large drug seizure

A man headed the wrong way on an electric scooter prompted a stop by a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy who found nearly $8,000 dollars' worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, July 12.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. of Kevin Blanc, 22, for driving an electric scooter the wrong way in a lane meant for vehicles on his scooter without lights. He developed probable cause during the stop.

The deputy stopped Blanc on River Drive and Tamiami Trail East, which he described as poorly lit.

The deputy discovered $3,385 in cash in Blanc’s shorts pocket, and then began the search of his string backpack, according to the report.

He searched Blanc's backpack and discovered a large white container labeled "cultured sour cream," but inside were multiple plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, numerous pills, a Ziploc with a green leafy substance, a scale and more baggies. The powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, the report states.

The powdery substance was 152 total grams of a cocaine-fentanyl mixture. There were also 42 pills of various drugs in his bag such as Adderall and hydromorphine. An orange pill bottle with a name that was not his contained oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

Blanc was arrested and taken to Naples Jail Center. He faces 11 felony charges: two for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine and nine for possession of other drugs. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Naples employee charges over $5,000 to assisted living's credit card at Walmarts

A Naples woman working as a receptionist at an assisted living center stole more than $5,000 by going on a Walmart spending spree using the facility's company credit card, according to Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Louidenie Catil, 22, a staff member at Elite Assisted Living Facility of North Naples, Tuesday after surveillance videos depicted her making multiple unauthorized purchases from April 30 through June 11 on the company's credit card.

The executive director of Elite, Leah Caputo, reported she discovered fraudulent credit card charges on the company's Chase Visa during a routine credit card audit on June 20, according to an arrest report.

An unknown staff member told Caputo another employee, not Catil, was responsible for the charges. They were terminated on June 19 for not showing up to work, the report states.

Caputo told deputies she believed that employee gained access to the business manager's office where the credit card was stored because upon their termination as the front desk receptionist, an extra set of keys to the office was found.

Elite conducted an internal investigation, in which Catil was confronted and fired for using the company credit card without authorization, the report states.

Caputo reported the credit card was used at three Walmart locations between April 30 and Jule 11. Charges totaled $5,161.40.

Investigators recovered the surveillance footage from three Walmarts.

Catil faces charges of grand theft, criminal use of personal identification information and fraudulent use of credit cards. She is held at Naples Jail Center, and her bond is $15,000. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

