Now You Know: Everglades Seafood Festival donates $5,000 to Marco Meals of Hope

Will Watts

Correspondent

Everglades Seafood Festival donated $5,000to Marco Meals of Hope in appreciation for everything the org does for the Everglades area community.

Holly Dudley, Carrie Doxsee and Kelly Kirk dedicate their time to this premier festival, next scheduled for Feb. 2 through 4.

These local women put the festival together each year as part of the Florida Stone Crabbers Association, Inc. and the proceeds are used to help the Everglades City community.

Meals of Hope provides meals to needy families in the Everglades City area and the group voted to help support Meals of Hope. Bill Morris, aka Captain Happy Hope, explained “I got a call from these folks asking how they could help. They offered a generous donation and I gladly accepted.”

Noontime Rotary, Sunrise Rotary and Kiwanis started Marco Island Meals of Hope and the Clubs have continued financial support for the operation since it began. Every year, the Rotary clubs each donate $5,000 and Kiwanis donates $4,000 toward the Meals of Hope budget.

The funds raised by Marco Island’s Meals of Hope are 100 percent donations. Morris coordinates nine Happy Hours at which Meals of Hope gets admission fees and sells 50/50 tickets. Morris explained, “This year, we are running about $20,000.00 short, so this donation is a big help.”

All of the funds raised by Marco Meals of Hope will purchase food and materials for the packaging event. This year’s packaging event will be at Marco Island Charter Middle School on Nov. 18.

For more information concerning Marco Island Meals of Hope, visit mohmi.org or for Meals of Hope parent organization, visit meals-of-hope.org.

See the world beneath the canopy with﻿ Ehren Fritz Gerhard

The Naples Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition, “Ehren Fritz Gerhard: Understory Wonders,” is on view in the air-conditioned Kapnick Hall from July 15 through Oct. 29.

“Working somewhere between scientific observation and romantic idealism, Ehren Fritz Gerhard creates moments filled with vibrant beauty and childlike wonder,” according to the press release.

Using playful rhythms found in the natural world, his oil, acrylic, and mixed media compositions seem to breathe and move, imbuing energy that is both elevating and deeply calming. This exhibition, featuring 24 works created between 2017 and 2023, is included with Garden admission.

Ehren Fritz Gerhard lives and works in Southwest Florida, teaching courses in Drawing and Printmaking at Florida Gulf Coast University and Basic Design and Color Theory at Florida Southwestern State College

On select dates, Garden guests can meet the artist to ask questions and engage in conversation while enjoying the exhibition. A live demonstration gives visitors the opportunity to experience the exhibition with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the artist’s inspiration and process. This relaxed, drop-in opportunity is included with admission, and no registration is required.

September 2, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

October 14, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

