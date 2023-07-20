3 To Know: Man bitten by gator, Naples fatal, more

Marco Eagle

1. Man bitten by alligator at Forest Glen golf community

A Collier County man out for a July 13 morning walk was flown to a hospital after an alligator attacked him.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club community, in the 3800 block of Forest Glen Boulevard, after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked the man.

Deputies said the man was walking on Jungle Plum Drive shortly after 5 a.m. when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg.

As one deputy aided the man, a second deputy spotted the gator heading toward a nearby lake. The deputy kept eyes on the gator and provided its location to a trapper.

The sheriff's office said the trapper safely apprehended the reptile, a female measuring 6 feet and 9 inches, and removed it from the community.

The sheriff's office cautioned residents around bodies of water and vegetation, where an alligator could have a nest, saying it's gators' mating season.

The sheriff's office said alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

The report did not indicate the extent of the man's injuries. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Naples motorcycle passenger died in Airport Road crash, driver in critical condition

A Naples motorcycle passenger died early Tuesday on County Road 31.

The 30-year-old Naples driver and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, traveled north on County Road 31, also known as Airport Road, south of Curling Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. They drove behind a sedan, which traveled in the same direction in the same lane. The motorcycle collided with the car, sending the pair off the motorcycle.

Around 2:20 a.m., the motorcycle's passenger was pronounced dead, according to the report. Its driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Department of Highway and Safety reports at least 19 fatalities on Collier County roads in 2023 as of July 15. This crash would make it at least 20. The department reports at least two motorcycle fatalities this year. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Bed Bath and Beyond stores in Florida to officially close July 30

Bed Bath and Beyond stores will soon close their doors for good. The chain, once known for wedding registries and mail coupons that never expire, filed for bankruptcy in April and announced it would close all brick-and-mortar stores.

Unfortunately, that day is near.

In a statement to USA Today Network-Florida, Bed Bath and Beyond said: “Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY closing sales will continue through all stores’ last day open to the public on Sunday, July 30. We encourage customers to shop with us while inventory remains and appreciate their longstanding support and trust in us through their most important life moments for more than 50 years."

Buy Buy Baby, also owned by Bed Bath and Beyond, will close its stores after bids to keep the company alive fell through.

Stores closing include Bed Bath and Beyond, 13585 Tamiami Trail North, Naples; Bed Bath and Beyond, 5351 N. Airport Pulling Road, Naples; and Bed Bath and Beyond, 1827 Northeast Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. – Jennifer Sangalang/Staff

