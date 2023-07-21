Now You Know: Audubon please for Wilson’s Plover; Lely High awarded

Will Watts

Correspondent

Audubon Florida has officially petitioned the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to list the Wilson’s Plover as a state-designated threatened species under Florida’s Imperiled Species Rule (68A-27.0012, Florida Administrative Code).

If additional protective action is not taken, they say, this coastal bird species could disappear from Florida’s shorelines forever.

With an estimated population of fewer than 1,000 Florida birds, informed by Audubon science and that of the FWC’s own researchers, Wilson’s Plovers and their habitats need the additional protections afforded to state-designated Threatened Species. Audubon’s petition asserts that they exceed the criteria for Threatened status due to their small and declining population size combined with the increasing vulnerability of their habitat to development, disturbance, and sea level rise.

Designating the Wilson's Plover as state-Threatened would confer additional protections on the birds, their eggs, nests, and habitat. Activities that harm Wilson's Plovers or degrade their habitat would require an Incidental Take Permit from the FWC, which in turn requires that the permit applicant minimize and mitigate for any harm and harassment they cause.

“This would be a critical step in halting declines of the Wilson’s Plover,” said Audrey DeRose-Wilson, Director of Bird Conservation at Audubon Florida. “Listing the Wilson’s Plover as Threatened will extend urgently needed protections to this vulnerable species and its coastal habitat.”

Wilson’s Plovers are shorebirds, dependent upon natural coastal habitat to find food and raise their families. They are the length of a human hand, weigh about two ounces, and primarily feed on fiddler crabs.

Lely High receives sportsmanship award

Lely High School has been selected the Class 5A winner of the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The award, presented annually since 1991, is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle. “It recognizes one winner and one runner up in each classification whose entire sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players, and spectators.”

“This achievement is remarkable and speaks to the integrity of our staff, players, and fans,” explained Principal Jennifer Bledsoe. “Being a Lely graduate myself, I could not be more proud of our school community and the ‘We Are Lely’ spirit.”

Recognizing member schools that promote sportsmanship both on and off the field, the award is given to schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the 2022-2023 regular season as well as FHSAA State Series competition. This year, 14 high schools and two middle schools received the prestigious award.

“Sportsmanship is one of the original pillars of the Florida High School Athletic Association," said Craig Damon, FHSAA Executive Director. "It is an honor to recognize our member schools for upholding the standards established by the founding members of this association. Congratulations to the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and fans of these schools on being recognized as the 2023 Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award winners and for embracing the importance of good character and ethical conduct.”

In honor of this recognition, Lely High School will be receiving a commemorative plaque and a check for $2,500. Additionally, the District School Board of Collier County plans to honor this achievement at its Regular School Board Meeting on Aug. 8.

