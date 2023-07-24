3 To Know: 795,000 Americans a year die or are disabled after being misdiagnosed, more

1. 795,000 Americans a year die or are permanently disabled after being misdiagnosed, report shows

Top medical researchers are sounding the alarm that an estimated 795,000 American patients continue to die or become permanently disabled each year because they are being diagnosed with the wrong conditions.

For years, the public hasn't known much about the full scope of medical misdiagnoses that happen in the U.S., according to a new report released by the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute Center for Diagnostic Excellence. Until now, estimates of annual incorrect diagnoses have varied widely, the report says.

Now, researchers say an estimated 371,000 patients die and 424,000 are permanently disabled each year because they are incorrectly diagnosed across a range of medical care settings – not just in the family doctor's office.

The estimate "matches data produced from multiple prior studies that focused on diagnostic errors in ambulatory clinics and emergency departments and during inpatient care," the report says.

The enormous numbers of misdiagnoses are a public health emergency, the report's lead author said. “Diagnostic errors are, by a wide margin, the most under-resourced public health crisis we face," said Dr. David Newman-Toker, director of the Johns Hopkins diagnostic excellence center.

Doctors miss these 5 diseases the most, researchers say: Stroke, sepsis, pneumonia, blood clots and lung cancer. – Claire Thornton/USA Today

2. Immokalee teen arrested in connection to murder linked to iPhone

Collier County deputies arrested an Immokalee teenager Tuesday night for his role in the shooting death of another teen last month while they attempted to take an iPhone.

John Abrigo, 17, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 19-year-old Marco Antonio Rios Trevino, also from Immokalee, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Durso Court in Immokalee around 11 a.m. June 21. Deputies found Rios Trevino on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound. They performed lifesaving measures. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to deputies.

An investigation revealed Rios Trevino and Abrigo had conducted a robbery at gunpoint on two victims who traveled to Immokalee to sell an iPhone they advertised on Facebook Marketplace for $1,200, an arrest affidavit said. The teen who died had messaged one of the victims over two days and persuaded her to bring the iPhone to Immokalee.

During the purchase, Rios Trevino pulled a handgun from his backpack and pointed it at the backseat passenger, according to deputies. Abrigo stood by with an assault rifle when the backseat passenger fired his weapon in self-defense, killing Rios Trevino. Abrigo fled the scene.

The investigation determined the backseat passenger, who has a legal conceal carry permit, was justified in his use of deadly force in self-defense. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Netflix switches up pricing plans for 2023: Cheapest plan without ads now $15.49

Netflix will no longer offer new U.S. subscribers its cheapest ad-free plan.

Netflix’s website notes that its $9.99-per-month ad-free plan is “no longer available for new or rejoining members,” but current customers can remain on the plan so long as they don’t cancel or change plans. The change means the cheapest ad-free tier for new members is now $15.49 per month.

The company confirmed the change in a Wednesday letter to shareholders.

After phasing out the basic ads-free plan for new and rejoining members in Canada, “we’re now doing the same in the US and the UK,” the report reads. “We believe our entry prices in these countries – $6.99 in the US, £4.99 in the UK and $5.99 in Canada – provide great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalog.” – Bailey Schulz/USA Today

