Now You Know: Rick Scott hosts Marco hours; Clerk’s Office celebrates 100

Will Watts

Correspondent

The City of Marco Island recently announced that Senator Rick Scott’s office will host mobile office hours on Marco Island from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, at the Marco Island Public Library located at 210 South Heathwood Drive.

Staff from the Senator’s office will be available to address of variety of issues including student and veteran resources, commendation or flag requests, hurricane response, or assistance with other federal agencies.

More information about Senator Scott’s office and a list of resources is available at rickscott.senate.gov/.

Rotary holds installation banquet

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime held its Annual Installation Banquet Dinner at Hilton Beach Club to kick off the new Rotary year which began July 1.

The 2022-23 President Kathryn Pasternak welcomed members and guests. Pasternak presented a review of the 2022-23 year praising the 44 club members for nearly 100 percent participation in projects.

The Club hosted Tony Powers of the Gulf Shore of Naples Rotary Club and new assistant district governor of District 6960 Area 1 address the club and do the formal Installation of the new president, officers and directors.

New club president, Jennifer Tenney, then addressed the club with a speech sharing the 2023-24 Rotary motto, “Create Hope in the World” and her vision for the new Rotary Year.

If you would like more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com.

Collier Clerk’s Office celebrates 100 years of service

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office held its Centennial reception to celebrate their 100 years of service to Collier County residents. The event was hosted on July 7, which was the 100th anniversary of the first Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held in the Rod and Gun Club in Everglades City.

Over 100 people attended the event, including dignitaries such as Commissioner Chris Hall and his wife Dot, Commissioner Bill McDaniel, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Supervisor of Elections Melissa Blazier, Collier County Tax Collector Rob Stoneburner, and County Manager Amy Patterson.

During the reception, guests engaged with an interactive display of the past 100 years of Collier County’s Courthouse developed by the Clerk’s Centennial Committee. The display included photos, stories, and videos of some of the most compelling events that have shaped our community. Additionally, they shared a look at how the Clerk’s office continues moving forward with technological advances.

“It was an honor to celebrate this historic milestone with our elected officials, staff, and their proud family members. When we look to the past, we can appreciate how far we’ve come as a community. We are even more inspired to continue moving forward with streamlined technologies to support our citizens,” said Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel.

