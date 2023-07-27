3 To Know: Wendy's unveils new cold brew coffee drink, more

Marco Eagle

1. Wendy's unveils new cold brew coffee drink based on its signature Frosty

Wendy’s launched a new line of cold-brew coffee Monday, combining the morning staple with the restaurant’s signature Frosty dessert.

The Frosty Cream Cold Brew line of drinks offers vanilla, chocolate and caramel flavors.

“The Frosty is one of our most recognizable menu items, so we're excited to bring our fans a unique take on this iconic treat that can be sipped on at any time of day,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy’s said in a press release.

A small Frosty Cream Cold Brew costs $1.99 and a large costs $3.49, though costs may vary by location.

Customers who have downloaded the Wendy’s app can purchase any small Frosty Cream Cold Brew for $.99 with an in-app offer through Aug. 6.

For diners that use the Uber Eats app, a free Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew is available with any order over $15. – James Powel/USA Today

2. Trader Joe’s recalls cookies because they may contain rocks: ‘Please do not eat them’

Trader Joe’s is recalling two of its branded cookies after a supplier alerted the grocery chain of potential “rocks” in its products, the grocery chain said Friday.

“Please do not eat them,” Trader Joe’s said on its website. “All potentially affected product(s) [have] been removed from sale and destroyed.”

Trader Joe’s is urging customers to discard or return the recalled products – the Almond Windmill Cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies – for a full refund, the grocery chain said.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Trader Joe’s added. – Francisco Guzman/USA Today

Here are the Trader Joe’s cookies under recall:

Recalled products

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744): Sell by date Oct. 19, 2023 through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752): Sell by date Oct. 17, 2023 through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s is also recalling its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend products because it “may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the grocery chain said on its website Friday.

“No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product(s) [have] been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said.

Recalled products

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191)

3. Snoop Dogg brings his NFT into real life with new ice cream line available in select Walmart stores

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is teaming up with Happi Co., a consumer packaged goods company, to launch a new line of ice cream called Dr. Bombay.

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream will be available in 3,500 Walmart stores as of July 24, and sold for $4.98, according to a press release.

The new brand takes its name from Snoop Dogg's NFT character and will start by offering seven flavors: Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin' In the Dough, S'more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and the vibrant Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

"Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it's a way to chill, relax, and get happy," Snoop Dogg said. "That's exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I've poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can't wait for my fans and the world to experience what I've created. Fans will also notice that my sidekick, Dr. Bombay is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That's because he's like a son to me and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are, that's my goal in building this lifestyle brand – starting with ice cream." – Doc Louallen/USA Today

More3 To Do: Loston Harris at Arts Bonita, Rookery summer art exhibition, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Joan Sonnenberg exhibit, John Gidding at Edison and Ford, more