Now You Know: Get ready for the Summer Match Challenge, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

St. Matthew’s House has announced a Summer Match Challenge to raise funds to support the non-profit’s programs and services to help those experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and addiction.

A $1 million matching challenge fund has been established through donations from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, St. John’s Episcopal Church and several anonymous donors. The fund will match every dollar contributed to St. Matthew’s House during the Summer Challenge up to $1 million to assist in meeting the needs of the many served through the organization’s programs.

St. Matthew’s House provides the only homeless shelters in Collier County — Campbell Lodge and Immokalee Friendship House. St. Matthew’s House shelters 400 men, women and children every night in its shelters.

The St. Matthew’s House food assistance program feeds nearly 15,000 every month through the organization’s hot meals program, food distributions, and Choice Pantry where residents can get fresh vegetables, bread and other groceries to feed their families.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous matching fund that makes possible this exciting challenge to the community,” said St. Matthew’s House CEO Steve Brooder. “We have great hope that Southwest Florida residents will open their hearts and step up to this tremendous opportunity to help those among us who are most in need of a caring hand up.”

Brooder notes that summer in Southwest Florida is a time of increased struggle for those experiencing food insecurity and homelessness and those struggling with addiction. During the summer months, children are out of school without the school breakfast/lunch program challenging families with putting those meals on the table.

To donate to the Summer Match Challenge, visit stmatthewshouse.org.

‘Amplify your voice’

“State of the Region will place a strong emphasis on SWFL Inc.'s policy priorities, centering around crucial areas such as workforce housing and talent development,” read the release.

This event will also encompass an array of topics including transportation, infrastructure, and the challenges arising from the region's increasing population and projected growth.

State of the Region brings together a diverse lineup of speakers and panelists from various parts of Florida, all gathering to delve into the discussions surrounding the trends, economics, and policies that have a direct impact on Southwest Florida’s Community," said Tiffany Esposito.

Join us for an in-depth exploration of these critical subjects, engaging in solution-oriented discussions on how Southwest Florida can effectively overcome the challenges that our businesses encounter daily. State of the Region will be held from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased at swflinc.com/sotr. For any inquiries or if you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please feel free to contact Hannah Phillips, SWFL Inc.'s director of programs and events, at Hannah@SWFLinc.com.

French's launches mustard flavored Skittles in honor of National Mustard Day

Skittles don’t strive to be this tangy, but in anticipation of National Mustard Day (Aug 5,) the famous American candy is making a gamble.

French’s has partnered with Skittles to give mustard lovers all over the country a new French's Mustard Skittles flavor and a chance to win a free fun-sized packet through three pop-ups and an online sweepstakes while supplies last.

This is French’s fifth year going all out to celebrate the holiday. The mustard brand knew it wanted to do something different this year after incorporating mustard into donuts and ice cream.

“With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves. We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new and fun way to French's and Skittles fans alike,” North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company Valda Coryat wrote in a statement.

Amaris Encinas contributed to this report.

MoreNow You Know: Benefits in bloom at Winn-Dixie; Heidenreich new MICMS interim principal

And‘Watts for Dinner’: IslaMarotta —Breakfast, lunch and crab cakes!