3 To Know: Motorist attacks driver, Marco seeks applicants

1. Naples motorist attacks driver, Collier deputies report, leaving her injured

A Naples man turned himself in Friday after Collier County deputies say he attacked a young woman during a road rage encounter.

Michael Dean Thomas, 58, faces charges of burglary with battery in connection with the July 5 incident at Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Greenwood Circle.

According to authorities, the victim drove south on County Barn Road around 2:30 p.m. behind a white Lexus sedan. The Lexus moved into the turn lane for Charlemagne Boulevard. The victim then passed the Lexus, and he began to follow her. When she pulled onto Greenwood Circle, the Lexus sped up and cut her off, according to deputies.

The driver exited his car and began shouting obscenities at the woman. He reached through her open window and ripped her sunglasses from her face and threw them at her, according to deputies. He opened her door, pulled her out of the car by her hair and threw her onto the ground, where he hit her as she tried to defend herself. It only stopped when a witness intervened and the suspect drove away in the Lexus.

The victim had scrapes on her arms but declined to be evaluated by paramedics.

Through investigation, detectives believed Thomas to be a suspect. The victim and witness identified Thomas from photo lineups as the man who attacked her, according to deputies.

Thomas turned himself into the jail and was taken into custody on the felony charge. His bond is $25,000. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

2. Naples man with suspended license ran red lights, drove 100 mph, crashed into road sign

A Naples man ran through several stop signs and red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road, more than doubled the speed limit and finally crashed into a sign in a median, deputies say.

David Sanabria, 21, of Naples, faces charges of fleeing police with disregard of safety, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.

Around 9:17 p.m., July 31, a Collier County deputy saw Sanabria fail to stop for a steady red signal before entering the crosswalk at Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Tamiami Trail East, where a bicyclist was crossing. After turning, Sanabria turned off the vehicle's headlights and taillights, accelerating around a sharp curve, according to the report. The deputy tried to pull him over, but he continued to drive.

The driver, Sanabria, was taken into custody. His passenger fled from the vehicle on foot, but was taken into custody, and deputies found a tube that tested positive for marijuana on him.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana. They also discovered Sanabria's driver's license was suspended as of April for failure to pay a traffic fine. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. City of Marco Island Seeks Applicants for advisory committees and boards

The Marco Island City Council is accepting applications from full-time residents interested in serving on the Waterways Advisory Committee. There is currently one vacancy, for a term to be filled until January 31, 2025.

The mission of the Waterways Advisory Committee is to identify short and long-term issues that impact water quality, safe boating and navigation, seawalls and docks, evaluate potential solutions and recommend policy and practices to City staff or for Council action. The volunteers who serve on the committee provide valuable insight and their service is greatly appreciated. Members are expected to regularly attend meetings and actively participate in discussions. Meetings are held at 9 a.m., the third Thursday of every month.

Interested individuals are encouraged to complete the on-line application (cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application) located on the city’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Anyone wishing to complete a paper application may do so at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. Applicants who require an auxiliary aid or other reasonable accommodation to complete the application should contact the City Clerk.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. For assistance or more information, contact City Clerk Joan Taylor at 239-389-5010 or jtaylor@cityofmarcoisland.com.

