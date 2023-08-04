Now You Know: Rotary latest, realtors clean up, new pet tech

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island’s Noontime Rotary Club hosted a special luncheon meeting at the new Marco Island Fire-Rescue Station.

Jake Clemmons, training chief, gave the club members an educational tour of the state-of-the-art facility. Built to Cat 5 specifications and for a 15 ft. storm surge and F5 tornado rated, this building not only accommodates the Fire-Rescue staff for their 24/7 protection of the island and its inhabitants, but also provides safe quarters and communication technology for all first responders.

Following the tour, club members gathered to welcome newest member, Rick LoCastro, Collier County Commissioner for District 1. Born in New York, LoCastro’s parents relocated to Southwest Florida, where Rick grew up. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and has three master of science degrees. LoCastro served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force retiring as a colonel in 2012. He was then recruited to Naples into hospital administration after which he joined Avow Hospice as senior director of development.

If you would like more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or linda@marcorealtsource.com.

Realtors cleaning our waters by boat

For the entire month of July, Realtors across Florida took part in Florida Realtors Clean Up Florida’s Waters project. The statewide push encourages Realtors and residents to join forces to pick up trash and clean the state’s lakes, rivers, streams, canals and bays.

On July 29, 27 volunteers went out on seven boats in the early morning hours to gather debris from the waterways. Members of the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors, boat captains, affiliate members and their kids all worked together to collect several large trash bags of debris.

