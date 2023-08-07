3 To Know: Insurers OK'd to take Citizens policies, more

Marco Eagle

1. Five private insurers OK’d to take up to 184,000 policies from Citizens

As homeowners continue piling into the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., regulators this week approved proposals that could lead to private insurers pulling as many as 184,000 policies from Citizens starting in October.

Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky signed orders last week approving the proposals by Slide Insurance Co., Safepoint Insurance Co., Southern Oak Insurance Co., Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. and Monarch National Insurance Co.

Slide received approval to assume as many as 100,000 Citizens policies, by far the largest amount, according to the orders posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website. Safepoint could take as many as 30,000 policies; Southern Oak, 25,000 policies; Florida Peninsula, 19,000 policies; and Monarch, 10,000 policies. Each could start pulling policies from Citizens on Oct. 17.

Florida leaders have long sought to shift policies from Citizens into the private market, in part because of financial risks if the state gets hit by a major hurricane or multiple hurricanes.

But Citizens’ policy count has skyrocketed over the past three years, as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial troubles. As of Friday, Citizens totaled 1,345,403 policies, compared to 486,773 at the end of July 2020. – Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida

3. Cleaning lady finds bodies of adult, toddler near pool; Cape police investigating

What a cleaning lady thought was a float at a family's pool soon became a nightmare and launched a death investigation.

According to an incident report from Cape Coral Police, authorities were dispatched to the undisclosed location shortly before 10 a.m., July 29.

The cleaning lady directed them to the pool behind the home, where officers found an adult and a toddler beyond lifesaving measures, according to the report. Both were unconscious and not breathing.

The woman said that when she arrived around 9:30 a.m. and didn't see anyone, she assumed they were asleep.

As she cleaned the home, she noticed the speck of what she thought was a large pool float from the kitchen window.

When she walked out poolside, she noticed the bodies and called authorities, the report indicates.

Authorities said the medical examiner's office continues to investigate the cause of death. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Man charged with stealing scooter

Surveillance footage caught a New Port Richey man stealing an electric scooter from behind a Naples Italian restaurant June 27; detectives arrested him July 31.

Naples Police detectives found Scott Alan Cadwell, 60, riding an electric bicycle while pushing another bicycle on the Gordon River Bridge on Monday. He was placed under arrest for felony petty theft for the June 27 incident, according to detectives.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing as Cadwell couldn’t provide verifiable information as to how he acquired the two bicycles in his possession.

The scooter belonged to a 16-year-old employee at Alberto’s on Fifth, a restaurant at 868 5th St. S, according to an arrest report. It costs about $500.

He told officers he arrived at work at 4 p.m. and left his scooter at the east side of the restaurant, where it he could see it from inside. Around 5 p.m., one of his coworkers alerted him that a man had taken his scooter and rode toward 5th Avenue South.

An officer viewed the business’ surveillance video, which showed the 60-year-old man take the scooter and ride away. The officer took a photo of the suspect and showed it to the oncoming patrol shift. Two officers identified the suspect as Cadwell, who they had stopped the night before and issued a verbal warning for riding a bicycle without lights.

He is held at Naples Jail Center, and his bond will be set by a judge. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

