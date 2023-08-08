Now You Know: Jim Freeman photography exhibit, Julie Scoggins performs

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Historical Society is offering “Between the Gulf and the Glades: Florida’s 10,000 Islands,” a photography exhibit from Jim Freeman.

The exhibit opens at the Historical Museum on Aug. 10 and continues through Nov. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Freeman is “passionate about sailing and photographing Southwest Florida’s Ten Thousand Islands near and around Everglades National Park. In Between the Gulf and the Glades, his stunning photographs capture the haunting beauty of these unique and remote islands that are accessible only by boat.”

Freeman is widely known for his ability to transform spaces into environments with his photographs. He is committed to producing pristine, one-of-a-kind works of art that tend to be minimal and serene and consistently emit a feeling of tranquility. Freeman’s fine art landscapes hang in private and public spaces, corporate offices and homes of collectors around the world.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Julie Scoggins at Arts Center Theatre

Get ready to “laugh until your sides ache” as the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island presents an evening of comedy featuring Julie Scoggins. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18.

Joining Scoggins on stage will be the comedians Jeff Klein and Larry Venturino.

Scoggins, “a seasoned performer with a unique style and a witty sense of humor, has been delighting audiences across the country with her stand-up acts that offer a refreshing take on everyday life.”

“We are thrilled to bring the incredible Julie Scoggins to the Arts Center Theatre for a night of comedy,” said Marco Island Center for the Arts and Arts Center Theatre Executive Director Hyla Crane “Julie’s talent is exceptional, and we know the audience will thoroughly enjoy her performance. And with the talented Jeff Klein and Larry Venturino also on stage, this show promises to be a night the audience will enjoy.”

The Arts Center Theatre provides the perfect setting for an evening filled with laughter and camaraderie. This show is part of the theater's ongoing Comedy Series, which aims to bring the best comedic talent to the Marco Island community.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling the Arts Center Theatre at 239-394-4221.

The Arts Center Theatre is located at 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Ste. 432, Marco Island.

