3 To Know: Animal cruelty trial, child sex crimes

Marco Eagle

1. Trial for East Naples man charged with animal cruelty set February

The trial for an East Naples man accused of repeated infliction of pain and suffering to two dogs, resulting in one of their deaths and leaving the other blind and deaf, could come as soon as February.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Thursday set a tentative Feb. 5, trial date for Nickey Cothran, 60, who faces two animal cruelty charges in the deaths of Henry, a cocker spaniel.

Cothran took two cocker spaniels to the Naples Humane Society telling workers that he wasn’t able to care for the dogs and left, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. John Morton, chief medical officer at the Naples Humane Society, told authorities both dogs appeared neglected. Henry died before any medical intervention could be performed at the Naples Humane Society, according to the report.

Authorities met with Morton on March 7, who provided a summary of the incident. Cothran didn’t sign the surrender paperwork.

The other dog, Percy, was in need of immediate medical intervention, the report says.

A March 10 medical report from Morton said examination revealed Henry suffered from ear infection and dental disease. Morton also found a hole in Henry’s stomach wall.

The report added that Percy will likely require surgery to remove his ear canals. Morton noted Percy will have to undergo surgical removal of both eyes.

Before the tentative Feb. 5 trial start, Cothran is next due for a Dec. 5 pretrial hearing, followed by a Jan. 30 trial call. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Naples man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes

A Naples man will serve two life sentences for child sex crimes he committed between October 2020 and January 2022.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Friday sentenced Francisco Sigler, 47, for sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18 by a person in a familial or custodial relationship.

A jury convicted Sigler in June.

Authorities began investigating in March 2022 when the Collier County Sheriff ’s Office was notified about past sexual abuse of a child that happened over a two-year span.

Information obtained during the investigation led to Sigler’s arrest in April 2022.

Following his arrest, the State Attorney’s Office said, Sigler also made incriminating statements to law enforcement. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Trial date set for school bus driver charged with touching student

The trial for a Collier County school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a student on district bus could come as soon as next spring.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier set a tentative April 29, trial date for Tomas Andres Cabrera-Diaz, 58, of Cape Coral. He entered a not guilty plea April 24.

The records indicate Cabrera-Diaz has remained in custody at the Collier County Jail since his March 31 arrest on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The complainant told a school district employee that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing. Neither the district nor deputies provided additional information, including the student’s age.

Detectives, in coordination with our Youth Relations Bureau and the School District, obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the school bus.

Authorities arrested Cabrera-Diaz at his Cape Coral residence. The school district fired him.

Prior to the tentative start of his trial, Cabrera-Diaz is next due in court Feb. 27 for a pretrial hearing, followed by an April 23 trial call, which could determine if his case ultimately goes on trial April 29. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

More3 To Do: Big Easy concert, Mike Epps performs and kids yoga

AndSWFLA To Do List: 'Jaws' on the lawn at Mercato, Jazz Bassist Chuck Bergeron, more