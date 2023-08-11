Back to school: New year begins at TBE, MICMS and MIA

Lance Shearer

The long hot summer continues – in Southwest Florida, it’s very long, and hotter than ever before, but for local schoolkids, summer vacation is over. On Thursday, the regular annual progression of the seasons brought around that late summer milestone, back to school day.

Elementary, middle school, and high school students on Marco Island joined over 48,000 in Collier County as a whole in starting their new school year. For the kids, this is the significant New Year’s Day, when they become officially a year older and a grade higher, and closer to independence and adulthood. For adults, the day holds out hope that autumn will arrive in turn, and eventually the busy winter season on Marco.

Marco Island’s public schools, Tommie Barfield Elementary (TBE), the charter high school Marco Island Academy (MIA), and Marco Island Charter Middle School (MICMS), make up just about 1,000 of that total county total, or 1/48th of the district. TBE’s roster is 449 students, MICMS has “just over 300,” according to new interim principal Margo Heidenreich, and MIA principal Melissa Scott estimates their enrolment at 310.

Only TBE is part of the general run of Collier District schools, with the students assigned there because of where they live. While MICMS and MIA have strong Marco Island affiliations, as charter schools they accept students from throughout the county.

“We are a school of choice,” said MICMS principal Heidenreich. “People have to want to send their children here.” And people do. Marco Charter has been an A-rated school for over 20 years, much of which Heidenreich has participated in. Although new to the principal role, she has been at the school since 2006, as Spanish teacher, dean of discipline, athletic director and assistant principal.

The first day of school is particularly fraught for the youngest children, in Marco Island’s case at TBE, going off to school for perhaps the first time. It can be a time for tears, and not necessarily shed by the students, as parents see their little angels moving beyond the stage where their world centers entirely on home and family.

But on Thursday morning at TBE, most of the children had bright faces, and greeted their new adventure with smiles. Vinny and Kate-Lynn Nguyen brought their daughter Kate, 6, who showed off her new backpack. Felix Miranda and Abby Padilla escorted three students, Melissa, 10, Melinda, 7, and Melody, 4, and said they have one more who has already made the move down the street to MICMS.

Alyssa Ledbetter is starting her third year as TBE principal, and was assistant principal prior to that, so continuity of leadership is strong. Leadership is a focus for the students as well. TBE has been a Leader in Me school for the past four years, and las year became a recognized Lighthouse School. MICMS is also a part of the Leader in Me program. TBE is also an A-rated school.

Marco Island Academy is settling into their state-of-the-art campus, and students who began there last year and this year will know the old days of trailers, and even the school’s original home at the Family Church, only from stories of their older siblings.

The school is adding a new engineering program this school year, and is fully staffed, reported MIA principal Melissa Scott. “We just added a new English and a new science teacher,” she said. “I’m excited for this school year.”

MIA has been recognized as a High-performing Charter School and a School of Excellence, although somewhat inexplicably dropped to a B-rating. In addition to academics, they are focused on athletics in their new facilities, and now have both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams, as well as over 50 boys on the football team.

The MICMS telephone system offers a dedicated number for those who would like to volunteer to help. Heidenreich said opportunities include serving lunches, manning the concession stand at games, assistant coaching and even substitute teaching.

“The amount of parent support here is humbling,” she said.

If nothing else, the least you can do is be just a little more careful as you drive around the island, and aware of the possibility of small pedestrians on the road.

