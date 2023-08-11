Now You Know: Exhibit celebrates cultural narratives at Center for the Arts

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is unveiling “One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions.” This open call to artists has brought forth a collection that shines a spotlight on the power of art to convey personal family history, traditions and culture.

The exhibition is on display now through Oct. 3, offering a journey into the diverse tapestry of human heritage.

There will be a gallery reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Sept. 12.

Complementing the main exhibition, La Petite Galerie will highlight the evocative works of two distinguished artists. In August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anna Franklin’s “Just Flowers,” where the delicate beauty of nature intertwines with personal history to create a harmonious narrative.

September brings an opportunity to delve into the captivating photography of Austin Bell, whose lens captures moments that resonate with the shared human experience.

Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope has scheduled its next Happy Hour for Hope from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Italian Deli and Market.

J Robert will be providing music. The event will feature appetizers, drinks at happy hour prices.

Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is $20 and everyone is invited. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event scheduled for Nov. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School.

For more information visit mohmi.org.

MoreNow You Know: Jim Freeman photography exhibit, Julie Scoggins performs

And‘Watts for Dinner’: Food artistry – The new Stix Sushi & Seafood in East Naples