3 To Know: Blue-green algae update, new blood guidelines, more

1. Blue-green algae blooms: It's not as bad as you may have heard

An internationally renowned water quality scientist says that, contrary to what some national media has been reporting this summer, Lake Okeechobee and the Caloosahatchee River are having a rather average year in terms of toxic blue-green algae blooms.

Pockets of algae have popped up in recent weeks, but Barry Rosen, a professor and researcher at Florida Gulf Coast University, said stories like ones that appeared last week in the New York Times are wrong, that Lake Okeechobee is not suffering from a particularly strong bloom this year.

"The best way to know is to look at the satellite imagery and it shows there's hardly any out there," Rosen said of images taken regularly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. "And it's really surprising. It doesn't seem to be a big bloom year for the lake."

– Chad Gillis/Staff

2. State drops DUI manslaughter charge against man in hit-and-run, citing lack of evidence

The state has dropped one of three charges against a man charged in a fatal New Year's Eve hit-and-run eight months after the wreck.

Claudio Andres Nunes-Hormazabal, 33, was initially charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death; driving without a license causing death; and DUI manslaughter.

Assistant State Attorney Mara Marzano on Friday filed a notice of no information, announcing the state’s intent to drop the DUI manslaughter charge. The letter cites “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

Mandy Pernu, 35, one of 11 siblings and a mother to an 18-year-old son with special needs, was riding her bicycle south on U.S. 41, approaching Airport-Pulling Road, in East Naples, on Dec. 31 when Nunes-Hormazabal's car struck her before fleeing, police said. Her death marked the 44th, and final, road fatality in Collier County in 2022. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. SWFL blood centers drop screening questions that target gay men

Southwest Florida blood centers are moving toward a new federal guidance that eliminates questions on sexual orientation or gender for blood donors.

Lee Health, the publicly-operated hospital system in Lee County, is aiming for early October to launch new individual-based risk assessments of donors that was finalized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-May.

The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County put its updated donor questionnaire into service at the end of July.

OneBlood, a large nonprofit blood center based in Orlando, will implement the changes Aug. 21.

The organization serves 250 hospitals in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

There is no hard deadline for when blood centers nationwide must be in compliance, said Jeremy Puckett, supervisor of Lee Health’s blood center. The FDA only wants to make sure blood centers are working toward the new guidance, he said.

The earlier policy required gay and bisexual men to wait three months following their last sexual contact with another man before donating blood. – Liz Freeman/Staff

