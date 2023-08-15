Now You Know: EuroFest, building a car show, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The 5th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples.

Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have more than 100 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s/‘70s and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today.

The day will include food and specialty vendors, family-friendly activities, and entertainment.

Car registration at $25 per vehicle is open at rookerybay.org/carshow. Same-day registration will be $35.

Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for children three and younger, and includes a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31.

Event proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40% of Collier County’s coastline.

For more information, call Island Automotive at 239-394-3458.

Marco seeks applicants for advisory committees

The Marco Island City Council is seeking qualified residents to fill a limited number of upcoming vacancies on the following advisory committees and boards:

Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee (1 seat, term expires Jan. 31, 2027).

Waterways Advisory Committee (3 seats, 2 terms expire Jan. 31, 2025, and 1 term expires Jan. 31, 2027).

To qualify to serve on an advisory committee or board, individuals must be residents and registered voters of the city of Marco Island.

Appointed individuals will be expected to attend year-round meetings, contribute to group discussions, conduct research, and prepare reports as necessary.

To be considered for appointment, interested individuals are encouraged to complete the online application: cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application located on the city’s website.

Anyone wishing to submit a paper application may do so at the City Clerk’s office, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. Applicants who require an auxiliary aid or other reasonable accommodation to complete the application should contact the City Clerk.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday Aug. 25.

Opera Naples celebrates Italian culture and cuisine with EuroFest

Opera Naples invites patrons to enjoy EuroFest 2023: La Dolce Vita on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Alberto’s on Fifth, 868 5th Ave S., Naples. The dining affair will feature a fabulous three-course Italian menu paired with exquisite live opera for an unforgettable evening downtown.

EuroFest will include live performances by baritone Jeffrey Goldberg and soprano Claudia Cespedes Calderon with piano accompaniment by Robin Shuford Frank, director of education and community outreach. Ramón Tebar, artistic and music director, will provide insights into Opera Naples’ exciting upcoming season and annual Festival Under the Stars.

Jeffrey Goldberg is a baritone with a voice praised as “rousing, full-throated,” and “ringing,” that has performed such roles as Gugliemo from Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” Dr. Falke and Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, Claudio in Berlioz’s “Beatrice et Benedict,” Bartolo and Antonio from Mozart’s “Le nozze di Figaro,” Peter in Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel,” Simone in Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” and Howard in the Chicago premiere of “Dog Days” by David T. Little, as well as several partial roles. He has also performed with Pacific Symphony in their Opera for Kids! productions of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel.” On the concert stage, he has performed the solo in several beloved masterworks, including Handel’s “Messiah,” Mozart’s “Requiem,” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.” He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he obtained a master’s degree in voice and opera, and before that, Chapman University where he obtained a bachelor’s in vocal performance.

Claudia Cespedes Calderon is a Peruvian soprano with extensive experience as both a soloist and choir member. She was a member of the National Children's Choir of Peru and prepared for the National Conservatory of Music under Maria Elena Ricra. Despite pandemic challenges, she earned a scholarship to study voice performance at Florida Gulf Coast University with Jeanie Darnell. Claudia won Third Prize in the National Association of Teachers of Singing and Second Place in the Elite Music International competition. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and is part of the Florida Voice Experience summer program, whose artistic director is Sherrill Milnes. In this program she studies with teachers like Manny Perez, Marquita Lister, and Beth Roberts. She will graduate from FGCU this year with many musical projects for the future.

Tickets are $150 per person which includes a meal, tax and gratuity, plus delightful entertainment.

To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

