3 To Know: Feds taken to court over gopher tortoises, more

Marco Eagle

1. Feds taken to court over gopher tortoises

Federal scientists admit gopher tortoises are in deep trouble. A 2021 study by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency that administers the federal Endangered Species Act, concluded that by 2100, some three-quarters of gopher tortoise populations could be gone. Yet despite their own dire survival predictions, the agency denied them the act’s protections.

That’s why two nonprofits, the Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education Inc., a conservation group in the Panhandle, have sued the service for failing to protect eastern gopher tortoises – the kind that live in Florida.

The agency will not comment on the action. Reached by phone, spokeswoman Jennifer Koches said, “Per Service policy, we cannot comment on proposed or pending litigation.”

In March, the nonprofits petitioned the agency to outline why it wouldn’t grant the tortoises Endangered Species Act Protection, and they threatened to sue if they didn’t.

“We notified the agency of significant deficiencies with their analysis, particularly the fact that they had found overwhelming past declines and projected really overwhelming future declines for this species,” said Elise Bennett, Florida director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

The outlook is “really harrowing ... yet (they) determined it shouldn’t be protected.” – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff

2. Calling all anglers to 27th Annual LCEC Fishing Tournament to benefit United Way

Angler registration is now open for the 27th Annual LCEC Fishing Tournament to benefit the United Way. The catch and release tournament will take place on Sept. 9, at D&D Bait and Tackle on Matlacha.

Fish will be measured and photos submitted using the FishDonkey app.

An awards event will happen at 3 p.m. and include food, raffle drawings and a silent auction. Information on the Captain’s Meeting, tournament rules and more can be found at uw.lcec.net.

Contact fish@lcec.net or 239-656-2204 with questions.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

3. Groomer arrested after C-section on a dog

Collier County detectives arrested a pet groomer last week after he posed as a veterinarian and performed a cesarean section on a Chihuahua who died.

Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, of Naples, faces charges of animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license, according to an arrest report.

Sugar, a 6-year-old Chihuahua, died after Sanchez performed surgery May 18. Sugar had difficulty delivering her puppies, so her owners contacted Sanchez, who introduced himself as a veterinarian, detectives said.

He visited the couple’s home to examine the 6-pound dog and performed a C-section and spay procedure in his mobile office. He removed a stillborn puppy during the surgery and charged the owners $600, according to detectives.

Sugar became ill from an infection and spent the week in 'dire shape' at a licensed veterinary clinic.

One week after the surgery, Sugar went to a 24-hour emergency pet care facility. Doctors performed an ultrasound and discovered the C-section incision was stitched with string or thread and not standard suture material, which could have led to the infection, detectives said.

Sugar returned to the clinic and died that night from multiple complications from the surgery.

“Pets’ lives are at risk if unlicensed individuals perform surgery, prescribe medication and claim to provide needed care,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Such individuals who believe they can operate outside the law will be arrested and held accountable – our dedicated detectives will see to it.”

Sanchez was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, according to detectives.

Sanchez is held at Naples Jail Center; information about his bond is not yet available. His next court date is Sept. 5. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

More3 To Do: ‘Cracker' at Arts Bonita, Happy Hour for Hope on Marco, Latin Fest at Ave Maria

AndSWFLA To Do List: ‘One Endless Voice’ on Marco, return to ‘Mayberry’ in Bonita, more