Now You Know: Ace Hardware expands service, Arts Center Theatre slates events

Will Watts

Correspondent

Sunshine Ace Hardware has expanded its Ace Handyman Services of Southwest Florida to cover a larger section of residential communities while also introducing new household services, including “aging in place” modifications for older adults.

Ace Handyman Services completes in-home residential projects like bathroom and kitchen repairs, as well as refreshes for bedrooms, home offices, dining rooms and living rooms. Popular services include home maintenance projects, such as installing wall TVs and ceiling fans, repairing lanai screens, painting, updating cabinets, drywall and general carpentry services.

Locally, Ace Handyman Services are now available to residents of the following communities through Sunshine Ace Hardware:

Collier County: Naples, North Naples, East Naples, Lely, Golden Gate, Marco Island, Naples Park and Goodland.

Lee County: Bonita Springs, Estero, San Carlos Park and Fort Myers.

Manatee County: Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch.

“The response from homeowners after last year’s initial launch was overwhelmingly positive, so we expanded our service area to include additional neighborhoods across Southwest Florida,” said Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware. “Not every homeowner is a DIYer, and even experienced DIYers know their limits. An Ace Handyman can essentially take your to-do list of household projects and make it happen.”

One unique feature is Ace Handyman’s “Aging in Place” program, a home modification service for older adults who want to remain safe and independent in their own homes as they age. Services include installing grab bars in the bathroom, lowering cabinets and countertops, constructing access ramps, installing railings and more.

“After Hurricane Ian, many contractors focused their attention on bigger commercial projects,” said Trent Stivers, general manager of Ace Handyman Services of SWFL. “Homeowners then turned to handymen for smaller jobs around the house, and unfortunately, some of them were unlicensed, uninsured individuals just looking for a ‘side hustle.’ Trust and experience are probably the two most important factors when choosing someone to work on your home.”

“An Ace Handyman Services of Southwest Florida handyman is a uniformed employee of Sunshine Ace Hardware,” Wynn said. “That gives customers peace of mind knowing the individual they’re inviting into their homes is just as committed to exemplary customer service and high professional standards as the Sunshine Ace employee working at their neighborhood store.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit AceHandymanServices.com.

Stage 2 Improv presents Comedy Night at Arts Center Theatre

Brace yourself for an uproarious night of comedy as Stage 2 Improv, the original improv company in Southwest Florida, graces the stage at Arts Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 26. This family-friendly event promises a showcase of wit and humor that is sure to leave the audience in stitches!

Stage 2 Improv has garnered a reputation for delivering top-notch, one-of-a-kind performances that engages audience members in the on-stage antics.

“We are thrilled to bring Stage 2 Improv to Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island,” said Hyla Crane, Executive Director of Marco Island Center for the Arts and Arts Center Theatre. “We're excited to offer our community an opportunity to experience their talent and energy.”

Tickets are $20 for all seats and are available now online at marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling the Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221.

An afternoon of play readings

Arts Center Theatre is thrilled will have “An Afternoon of Play Readings,” at 3 p.m., Aug. 27.

The event showcases the creative talents of two local playwrights.

The featured play readings will be from “Other Priorities” written by Leslie Sanderson, “Infrequent Flyers” written by Leslie Sanderson and “Famlet” written by Alex Costello.

“Other Priorities” penned by Leslie Sanderson, delves into the moral apathy toward gun control and school safety while “Infrequent Flyers,” explores the intricacies of human interactions in an overcrowded flight that places a no-frills passenger and her service animal alongside a full-price passenger that tests the limits of goodwill and airline regulations. “Famlet” offers a fresh take on family dynamics with textual inspiration and excerpts from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

“We are proud to showcase the talents of area playwrights, directors, and actors in this special event,” said Arts Center Theatre and Marco Island Center for the Arts Executive Director, Hyla Crane. “The Arts Center Theatre is committed to providing a platform for creative expression within our community. We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of thought-provoking and entertaining play readings.”

